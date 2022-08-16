Tokyo reports 23,511 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 23,511 new coronavirus cases, up 376 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 614, up seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,360), Hokkaido (5,540), Okinawa (4,315), Gifu (3,555), Gunma (2,246) and Ehime (2,121).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

