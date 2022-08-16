Tokyo reports 23,511 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 23,511 new coronavirus cases, up 376 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 614, up seven from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,360), Hokkaido (5,540), Okinawa (4,315), Gifu (3,555), Gunma (2,246) and Ehime (2,121).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Wakarimasen
Still reporting these numbers even though the principal threat from this has passed and the government unlikely to go back to lockdowns or SOE.
Sanjinosebleed
Pack it up boys and girls this wave is done!
open up, move on, enough with the scare mongering!
Wobot
I just thought I'd do a quick analysis of the numbers in Tokyo
Lo and behold, it's still at least about a 2:1 ratio of double-vaccinated versus unvaccinated.
What I am interested in finding out is how many of those are reinfections given that elsewhere it has been found that it is more likely to happen to double-vaccinated people:
Pickle
Hope the rest of the week stays in the early 20.000s as opposed to last weeks late 30.000s
Thankfully due to vaccines and mass exposure to the virus itself - the severity of covid19 is now on par with influenza in the general population, but it still remains up to 4 times deadlier among the 60+ and at risk group which is a significant portion of Japan's demographic.