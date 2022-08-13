Tokyo reports 23,773 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23,773 new coronavirus cases, up 3,372 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 625, down 12 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,888), Shizuoka (5,572), Gifu (3,855), Hiroshima (3,252), Okinawa (3,125), Ehime (2,718), Gunma (2,503), Nara (2,410) and Oita (2,183).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

