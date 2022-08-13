Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 23,773 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23,773 new coronavirus cases, up 3,372 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 625, down 12 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,888), Shizuoka (5,572), Gifu (3,855), Hiroshima (3,252), Okinawa (3,125), Ehime (2,718), Gunma (2,503), Nara (2,410) and Oita (2,183).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

HUGE NUMBERS STILL!

Lock down this country.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

You can add one more to that number. Felt a bit rough this morning, home test shows positive.

9 hours later I'm running a fever of 39.

The wife called around all the recommended helplines and guess what? Nobody is answering.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

