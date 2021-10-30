Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 23 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 287

30 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23 new coronavirus cases, one down from Friday and down nine from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 134, down 11 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 287. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 49, followed by Tokyo, Hiroshima (19), Hyogo (19), Aichi (18), Fukuoka (17), Gifu (13), Saitama (13), Chiba (13) and Okinawa (11).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Then IF japan doesn't open up this year. In January they'll say "We might consider opening up after we reach a 100% double vaccination rate". THEN they'll say after "We might open once we hit 0 covid!" To "We're not opening, go to korea or something" LMAO crd

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

It's over. Thank you NHK, Toyota, Sony, Rakuten, and Governor Koike.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

Japan the 1st developed country with no covid cases in Jan next year. Desperate to record that one.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

Open the borders! Spread them wide open!

3 ( +9 / -6 )

please open the border for worker, since last year I have been waiting to enter to japan as a electrical engineer. I am in full of dejection and frustration @japan Today convey this message to official

0 ( +7 / -7 )

I support your cause Sandip Katiwal!!! Love from Nippon.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

If Japan cares at all about its international standing, it really should consider opening its borders for fully vaccinated and tested travellers in the weeks after the election.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

For those who zealously believe these curiously low numbers, it is being reported that Tokyo "mistakenly" forgot to count about 4,500 covid cases this past spring and summer.

Yep, pretty convenient timing to make such a mistake, with the Olympics and all... not that there was any conspiracy or whatnot.

Here's an English report on it

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20211030/p2a/00m/0na/004000c

1 ( +5 / -4 )

World wide, deaths surpassed 5 million officially. The real numbers are much more than that, because many are not reported. Mathematical models suggest pandemic lasting for next 6 years, given current vaccination rates, Japan will not open borders any time soon.

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

World wide, deaths surpassed 5 million officially.

5 million deaths so far due to a cause that didn't exist two years ago.

And despite drastic world economy breaking measures.

Of course vaccine is still far more dangerous and scary to some people despite having been tested on health professionals and health professionals the first to take up the approved vaccine

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Spread wide and open arms

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Figures for Tokyo are based on 3881 tests, a positivity rate of 0.59%.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

It seems to me Japan does not easily open border for sightseers/migrant workers. Other countries infections are still higher. Japan would wait and see consequence for one more year to open border freely.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If Japan cares at all about its international standing, it really should consider opening its borders for fully vaccinated and tested travellers in the weeks after the election.

Why? Vaccinated people get infected and transmit the virus. Why should they be allowed in, if the goal is to stop Covid? And if this isn't the goal, then don't discriminate, let anyone in. This is Japan's call, and obviously they shouldn't give 2 figs about what foreigners think on this matter.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

World wide, deaths surpassed 5 million officially. 

With all due respect. Take this figure in context. Many influenza deaths were avoided, many treatable cancers and other illnesses may have led to death due to difficulty in getting treatment when hospitals were overloaded, and in some countries suicides rose. I would say it is most instructive to look at a country's year over year changes in death rates to confirm if the coronavirus really had an overall negative effect there.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Open the borders! Spread them wide open!

Great policy advice. Like the UK and Singapore right? Go take a look at the them.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Open the borders! Spread them wide open!

Great policy advice. Like the UK and Singapore right? Go take a look at the them.

Just like in other activities in human life, precautions are necessary such as vaccines and testing and masks. Same as in safe sex.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

When will people stop wearing masks, especially outdoors?

It's over. Life moves on. COVID-19 remains but the worst is long past us.

Enough with the fear porn. Time to live again, to see and celebrate smiles.

It's time.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

It was subtle sarcasm. Read between the lines.

@MinticecreamToday  09:17 pm JST

Open the borders! Spread them wide open!

Great policy advice. Like the UK and Singapore right? Go take a look at the them.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

I have to say that the masks suck. I visited Hakone today and everyone wearing masks even in isolated places outside shows a lack of critical thinking.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Cmon, number-maker guy… enough with the suspense. Get us down to single digits by D-day!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

divinda Oct. 30 06:23 pm JST

For those who zealously believe these curiously low numbers, it is being reported that Tokyo "mistakenly" forgot to count about 4,500 covid cases this past spring and summer.

Unfortunate and illustrative of a government fumbling the situation, and like virtually all countries' governments, Japan's also fumbled pretty hard. I guess noone would argue that.

That being said, there are 184 days between April 2 and Oct 2. In this period, Japan reported 1,129,000 new cases, an average of 6,100 per day. 4,515 underreported cases in that same period average to 22 per day. A reporting error of 0.36%.

That's too little of an error to meaningfully "cook the books" by any measure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

4,515 underreported cases in that same period average to 22 per day. A reporting error of 0.36%.

And now I managed to bungle the calculation, sorry. The correct number is: 24 per day, the reporting error is 0.4%.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tokyo average based on 100 thousand test, should be 1000 cases a day on average, Japanese Heath system is not better than Harris County Texas, with half the population of Tokyo, they have 100 of cases a day Google Usafacts Harris County Covid

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I speculate that Japan has reached herd immunity following India, probably mainly through infection, with help of vaccination:

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/positive-rate-daily-smoothed?tab=chart&country=JPN~IND

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/6th-delhi-sero-survey-shows-97-prevalence-101635443569509.html

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I speculate that Japan has reached herd immunity following India, probably mainly through infection, with help of vaccination:

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/positive-rate-daily-smoothed?tab=chart&country=JPN~IND

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/6th-delhi-sero-survey-shows-97-prevalence-101635443569509.html

There's always another "variant" they can trot out anytime and say "oh look, the vaccines don't work on this one, so you need a bunch of boosters". Or they'll come out with a new one that negates the vax altogether, and say "oh, we have to lock you all down again, and we have to wait a period of time for a whole new vax to be developed". There's really no limit to what governments can do with this tool in their arsenal. The public has already shown it will go along with anything, so this crisis will always be around as an option to lock society down anytime. Of course, that was always the goal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Taki Mata

That being said, there are 184 days between April 2 and Oct 2. In this period, Japan reported 1,129,000 new cases, an average of 6,100 per day. 4,515 underreported cases in that same period average to 22 per day. A reporting error of 0.36%.

Though you did rightly correct your calculation here to 24/day in your following post, you actually did the entire calculation incorrectly since you are basing it on the total number of cases reported in Japan, not the number of cases in only Tokyo, which is where the 4,500 cases were missing from.

For Tokyo from April 2 to Oct 2 there were approximately 255,000 cases. So for the 184 day time period, that is about 1,385 new cases per day average, such that 24 "forgotten" cases per day equates to an error of 1.8%.

Not necessarily huge, but indicative proof to at least some official under-reporting (and is it just 4,500? and only in Tokyo?). Don't forget, national policy, SOE start/end, financial outlays, the fate of small businesses... all are based on these numbers.

And even if it was an actual mistake without nefarious intent, it means that the numbers reported even today need to be circumspect due to the now proven ineptitude of the authorities. In 6 months time will a similar "mistake" be uncovered about today's numbers? To suggest that 2 days ago was deemed the blabberings of a conspiracy theorist. Today, it's factually possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lets see what the flu seasons brings before Japan opens up its borders.

Being hasty right now is probably unwise regardless of what other countries are doing.

Japan's kinda peaceful right now and personally iam enjoying it while we can.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Well as long as you are okay.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's over. Life moves on. COVID-19 remains but the worst is long past us.

Enough with the fear porn. Time to live again, to see and celebrate smiles.

No way. Wait for the next “variant”. Theres $billions more to be made.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

