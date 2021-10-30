Tokyo reports 23 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 287

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23 new coronavirus cases, one down from Friday and down nine from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 134, down 11 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 287. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 49, followed by Tokyo, Hiroshima (19), Hyogo (19), Aichi (18), Fukuoka (17), Gifu (13), Saitama (13), Chiba (13) and Okinawa (11).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

