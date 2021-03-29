Tokyo reports 234 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,339

Mount Fuji appears behind the skyline of skyscrapers in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 234 new cases of the coronavirus, down 79 from Sunday.

The number (123 men and 111 women) is the result of 5,051 tests conducted on March 26. By age group, people in their 20s (54 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 4o, one down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 342.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,339. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (213), Chiba (110), Saitama (102), Kanagawa (93), Miyagi (80), Hyogo (70), Hokkaido (46), Oknawa (42), Aichi (39), Ehime (24), Ibaraki (23), Yamagata (23) and Shizuoka (20).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today