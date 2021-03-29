Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mount Fuji appears behind the skyline of skyscrapers in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
national

Tokyo reports 234 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1.339

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 234 new cases of the coronavirus, down 79 from Sunday.

The number (123 men and 111 women) is the result of 5,051 tests conducted on March 26. By age group, people in their 20s (54 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 4o, one down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 342.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,339. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (213), Chiba (110), Saitama (102), Kanagawa (93), Miyagi (80), Hyogo (70), Hokkaido (46), Oknawa (42), Aichi (39), Ehime (24), Ibaraki (23), Yamagata (23) and Shizuoka (20).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.

Like always, they are manipulating the numbers by reducing the number of tests and altering the criteria for being counted as an official infection. We all know the numbers are increasing, and a lot of residents do not trust the government, yet they continue to vote the same people into office or do not vote at all!

First!

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

At least it's a few more tests than last Friday, 5000 vs 4900. But of course, still laughably low.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

What is the criteria for testing?

If about only 5000 warranted the need for testing does it not mean that there are so few and bad cold like symptoms among the populous?

If this is teh case, then not laughable to me. This population with all its elderly are in great shape. Congratulations Japanese populous.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

When they say The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 4o, one down, I would like to know if that means they died or got better!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

 I would like to know if that means they died or got better!

Dunno about today, but yesterday there were 20 deaths in Tokyo, so I venture to say that those didn't get better.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

And how about the other 100 million people that live in the other 46 prefectures?

Tokyo isnt the center of the universe! And Mondays are ALWAYS lower!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

I know this is a dumb question but I would be grateful if someone could answer it without insulting me.

Every day for the past 12 months, Japan Today has been reporting these numbers and the highest number of infections are always people in their 20s and 30s. So why not vaccinate the general population first? It seems to be that people in their 20s and 30s, though their symptoms may only be mild, must be the ones infecting older people. They go home to their parents and grandparents and infect them.

Is one reason because there are not enough vaccine supplies to begin inoculating the general population?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Still very low numbers and even lower numbers of those really badly affected. But let's lock it all down. again. That seems to work.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Smartacus... not a dumb question. The answer is because the 20's and 30's generally don't die from covid. The old folks are more likely to suffer serious problems.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Is one reason because there are not enough vaccine supplies to begin inoculating the general population?

They don't even have enough vaccines for 1% of the population, so yes, that's one reason.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Is one reason because there are not enough vaccine supplies to begin inoculating the general population?

That might be one reason, so vaccinating first those who need it most.

But I think that because the young are so much more unlikely to suffer adverse effects of the virus, they have less reason to risk taking the rushed vaccines, which have only been approved for emergency use.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The number will reach zero just in time for the Olympic opening ceremony. Coincidentally, the number of tests conducted will also be zero.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

