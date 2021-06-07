Tokyo reports 235 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,278

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 235 new coronavirus cases, down 116 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 422.9.
People in their 20s (83 cases) and their 30s (49) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,120, down 11 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,278. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (173), Hokkaido (147), Okinawa (104), Aichi (97), Osaka (72), Chiba (68) and Saitama (44).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 75.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
51 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
Still very high positivity rate.
OlympicSupport
Whoa! People are becoming immune!
Oxycodin
It’s in the number plan I bet to make Tokyo look safe to hold Olympics. No brainstorming here
Akula
Today always records the lowest numbers, but nice to see it go down yet again.
Japan is getting on top of the virus, finally.
falseflagsteve
The downwards trend continues which is good news for all of us. Will also reassure those nervous about the safety of the Olympics. Covid is on the way out and with vaccines being rolled out to the most vulnerable there is no longer any need to be worried.
Reckless
There have been 4 peaks since last March. The first 3 got higher and higher, and the 4th peak in May this year was lower than the 3rd peak in January. If I was a betting man, I would expect a 5th peak around early August lower than the 4th peak, but who knows.
RM
What is the PCR cycle set at? Any above 35 and you will find anything you want to.
narutal
For those interested, 4,249 tests on the 5th and 1,451 on the 6th.
If tests results take about 48 hours to turn up, then we are looking at a 5.5% positive ratio. Not alarming, but not great either.
marcelito
Whoa! People are becoming immune!
Yes, it's wonderful news...people are becoming immune just by living in a country that shuts bars and izakayas at 8pm.Who needs vaccines?...Just don't eat out after 8 and the virus disappears. Love the Japan model. Groundbreaking.
Addfwyn
@marcelito
I know! If only the rest of the world had figured out the virus is purely nocturnal and can't affect you during crowded morning commutes because it is still asleep.
marcelito
For those interested, 4,249 tests on the 5th and 1,451 on the 6th.
1451 tests a day...are we living in Iceland? Just stop testing all together Tokyo...then you will have eradicated the virus and can declare superiority of Japan,s model and safety Olympics. What a joke.
n1k1
Well.. 24% of Tokyo has received the first shot ! So.. "people becoming immune" isn't entirely a false statement.
audioboy77
@m1k1
That's completely wrong
Zoroto
Source?
No country with only 24% FIRST shot (you are not vaccinated until 2 weeks after the 2nd shot) has come even remotely close to herd immunity. So yes, it is a false statement.
Goodlucktoyou
So they tested 23 million people who are told to stay home if they have symptoms?
falseflagsteve
So, from I understand from some here if we had 100 times more tests there would be a change in severe cases and deaths or would there? The severe cases and deaths are far lower than predicted by the ones moaning about tests. It goes against their belief so they make up theories to justify them. Japan has not fared too badly from Covid and it’s on the retreat, be happy. No need to enter the world of conspiracy theories.
Zoroto
Daily deaths in Japan 50-100+ every day is much higher than predicted by the positive tests. Or are you suggesting that COVID-19 has a 5% fatality rate?
falseflagsteve
Zoroto
well, if the true case numbers are hidden so well by the government as you claim we would probably have herd immunity by now.
Zoroto
It's pretty useless to respond to you, but I bite for other readers' sake.
Japan is 10-20x undercounting the cases according to the study I posted repeatedly, so that would be 14 million cases, maybe 12% of the population. So no, we would not have herd immunity by now, not even close.
falseflagsteve
Zoroto
The comment was in jest which I thought was plain to see, never mind.
Ashley Shiba
Death rates are up, hospitals are full, doctors and nurses over worked and stressed, COVID sick people turned away from hospitals because there are no beds, and many end up dying at home because they could not get hospital care.
Oxycodin
Really where’s the proof
Skipp
@Oxycodin
No proof is ever going to be good enough for you people so afraid of the unfortunately hard reality.
Ashley and I both have been through the system upon getting sick with COVID here. We know exactly what goes on, and sadly, we know numerous others who have been through what we have, too.
The death rates are posted all over Japanese media, so you can see for yourself that they are at their highest recently (and these being only the ones actually tested and reported as COVID deaths).
The doctors and nurses are the ones saying there is no more room and that they are at their limit. Really, you can see all this on plenty of the articles here on JT and other Japanese news websites. Do your research and stop asking other members for proof that won't satisfy you anyway.
I admire the ability of some on this page to live in such happy delusion to think that the numbers posted each day are actually accurate and reflecting a genuine downward trend. Must be nice living in la-la-land. Tell the rest of us how to get there some time. But in the meantime, I suspect we'll be thinking logically and looking at what scientifically makes sense.
n1k1
I saw it on telly ! It is probably somewhere out there on Reuters too....
For Pfizer it takes 12 days after the first shot to develop immunity at around the 52% efficacy mark; 7 days after the second shot will get you to 95%. For Moderna, I believe is 2 weeks after no1 for 50% immune and 14 days after the second for 94% .
Other countries other nonsense ; i don't know. For Tokyo I think "becoming immune" isn't false also because on top of these 24% vaccinated we've got naturally obtained immunity from a year and half of uninterrupted transmission.
Commodore Perry
narutalToday 05:34 pm JST
In New York, anything above a 3% positivity rate forces schools to institute remote learning.
n1k1
Why ? 25% of Tokyo is 3.5M people . Sounds about right does it not ?
Reckless
Do you mean 0.24%? I live in Tokyo and my family has not gotten any information about when we can get our vaccinations. No one I personally know in Tokyo has been vaccinated yet. On the other side of the planet all of my family members in the US are fully vaccinated or have the opportunity to get it now.
Antiquesaving
Amazing drop in testing, from 8,000 to just over 5,000 then bam 1,600 and voila we get the low cases wanted.
Funny how no one gets sick every weekend!
Just so some understand the numbers, the numbers shown for Saturday were tests taken on Friday the number for Sunday are tests taken Saturday and those today we're taken Sunday and tomorrow will be higher numbers because they will be mostly private lab results taken today that people had to pay for.
Pukey2
Sure. Next you'll be saying 24% of households in Tokyo speaks English as their first language.
Antiquesaving
Not sure where people are getting their information on how many have been vaccinated but as it stands now
17.3 million doses have been given in the country.
4.3 million people are fully vaccinated that accounts for 8.15 million doses.
That leaves 9.15 million people that have received one dose.
Where does this information come from
Do provide a source.
If this was true it would be highly disproportionate to the rest of the country.
demazin
@n1ki
You're kinda right. It's 24% of people over 65.
https://vdata.nikkei.com/newsgraphics/coronavirus-japan-vaccine-status/
So 780,000 people. That's almost 3.5 million.
falseflagsteve
72 in Osaka, oh yes. I’ll celebrate with a few bevvies. Very nice downward trend, I know it fluctuates but it’s on the way down. Bye bye Covid, let’s prepare for the Olympics.
Zoroto
Correct:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210607/k10013071991000.html
No, it doesn't. Why does this sound correct to you?
n1k1
Ooops.. What I saw on TV might have been 24% of 65+ in Tokyo ! My Japanese isn't great.
if so I am sorry !, 3.5M made better sense in my head because at a reported rate of 600K per day in Japan assuming a big chunk of that is in fact taking place in Tokyo, i simply added everyone 65+ ( about 2.5 M) and 1M medical staff .
Zoroto
Tokyo is not 24% vaccinated, not even close. Please stop repeating this falsehood.
Whatsnext
@RM
I believe the cycles are at 43-45.
I think the warm weather has more to do with it, but you are correct, the cycles are way too high.
Also more test centers popped up at major cities at train stations the past few months. I think that added to it as well; more test, higher numbers.
In all it was a big push to convince people to take the vaccine. Yet the japanese general public wouldn't take them on their own so they now have given access to companies to push them on there employees. Unlike Americans who would go and get their vaccines independently, japanese usually need a push to do anything their government wants them to do, they use their employers. This is also true with picking a candidate for elections; usually employers tell their employees how to vote.
It's all been war gamed well and if I was working for the vaccine companies this is what I would suggest to do as well.
Zoroto
Here's a good graph:
https://storage.googleapis.com/graphy-covidjp/png/vax-daily.png
Yes, during the week it's around 600k per day, but then the weekend drops. And it seems it didn't increase this past week over the week before, while the weekend number actually dropped. So, no, it's not really scaling, as to fully vaccinate Japan you need 250 million shots. Maybe the pace will increase once companies can vaccinate people.
Antiquesaving
Great fake narrative.
Vaccination centres are fully booked, people are clamoring to get on waiting list for any chance of a cancellation space opening up all this was in the news just in the part week.
So the reason the government is asking companies to take on part of it is because the government system cannot meet the demand.
Some people will invented anything to try and make their incorrect beliefs somehow relevant
Whatsnext
Antique saving
No. I know how it works. Been here for 20 years. Most people I talked to don't want it.
Ofcourse your right about the old people, they are glued to the TV and still think everything to TV says is accurate. They still source the tv for all their information. The thinking folks I know will wait and see what happens as they are smart enough to understand side effects can come much further down the line.
I already got one of the companies I work for offering me a vaccine. I'm a gaijin so I can say no thanks, but most japanese say how high when their life time employer offers them anything.
Whatsnext
Oh and just to be clear, there is a very limited number of people who can be vaccinated per day. Depending on the size of the center it's anywhere from 50 to 100. So people brainwashed by fuji television and the such will have a hard time getting a reservation.
I know this fact because I teach a doctor who works at one of these centers. It's all fake supply to cause demand.
In the elderly community it is a status symbol to have gotten a reservation to take the vaccine. It's all the hype. They talk about it all the time; if your only resource is tv, I guess it's basically all you can think about.
Whatsnext
But if they want to put that garbage in their body that's their choice. Too bad they couldn't make an informed decision. I wouldn't want to be working in media or social media influencer who gets paid to push mrna shots on the elderly. I wonder if they will feel bad knowing that they helped to create massive amounts of people with alzheimer's weighing down the health care system.
socrateos
Commodore Perry:
Japan does not perform random testing; they do targeted testing. In other words, they focus on people with symptoms or people related to those who tested positive. Such targeted testing has naturally higher positive rate.
In a country where random testing is not performed, positivity rate itself on a particular date is not very meaningful. What is meaningful, however, is trends. Is it going up or down. Since May 4th, when the positivity rate was 8.8%, it has been going down steadily.
.
Antiquesaving
Been here over 30 years and if you haven't learned that the majority of Japanese will not tell you what they are thinking or going to do then you haven't learned much.
Those that say what you claim are the minority that are vocal the vast majority stay quite ignore and just do as they plan without saying anything.
Those that most vocal are people like you mostly upset because people are not buying into the game dangers.
People went on and on about AZ saying no one wanted it but when it was offered in my home province in Canada to anyone that wanted it over 16 no appointment necessary the centres were packed and very few waited for Pfizer appointments.
Now the province is approaching 80% Vaccinated with at least one dose.
So keep one trying but obviously the majority are not listening to the fear mongering of the anti vaxxers.
Thomas Goodtime
Lies lies lies.at least 10 times this amount.
falseflagsteve
Thomas
Guess the government is fibbing and hoping nobody finds out? Luckily the conspiracy theory experts on this site know the truth, well it’s made up truth from their overactive imaginations anyway.
Antiquesaving
@Whatsnext
Here is Japan and Japanese society in a nutshell.
I was the apprentice to a Japanese master craftsman for 8 years, I knew his wife, children, grandchildren, etc... Our families spent a lot of time together.
To this day I could not tell you his political views, who he voted for though I know he regularly voted, Five year into my apprenticeship I had no idea he had prostate cancer until he had to be operated on and I was only told because I had to takeover his work, to this day only his wife children and I know this, not even his siblings were told, no neighbours, friends or clients.
This is Japan few will come out and tell you anything personal or private and especially when it comes to covid or getting the vaccine.
falseflagsteve
To the last poster
Been here 20 years and loads of Japanese tell me plenty of personal things, like serious illness, they were adopted. Maybe you haven’t gained the trust of people like some of us have, just a thought.
Antiquesaving
Really! Strange how that targeted testing become so small on the weekends.
Monday to Friday approx 8,000 tests daily in Tokyo, on Sunday 1,600 I guess the covid virus takes the weekend off?
Antiquesaving
Yeah AH did6i make it clear as did the mods don't address me!
falseflagsteve
Some people on this forum remind me of Donald Trump, calling everyone they disagree with names and claiming they are spreading fake news. They then complain to the mods of someone says something they disagree with even if it’s civil and polite. Anyway, I enjoy dealing with the facts, the lower numbers and how I’ve enjoyed the last year and a half despite Covid by adapting, not hiding in a bunker imagining the sky is falling in.
Antiquesaving
Some people don't understand when told by someone and the moderators not to address someone that they shouldn't do it but are not capable of understanding a simple thing like that.
Now follow what you were warned about last time you got suspended!
This is my last comment for you.