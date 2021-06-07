Tokyo reports 235 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,278

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 235 new coronavirus cases, down 116 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 422.9.

People in their 20s (83 cases) and their 30s (49) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,120, down 11 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,278. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (173), Hokkaido (147), Okinawa (104), Aichi (97), Osaka (72), Chiba (68) and Saitama (44).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 75.

