Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 236 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (79 cases) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 721, up seven from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Conveniently low.

How surprising.

I say in July we’ll be hovering around the 100 mark, to emphasise the “safe Olympics” propaganda that no one believes.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

As I have said before in these forums: Yeah, and pigs fly. But if pigs do fly, then Japan has nailed it with their unique way of beating the virus. Why this move to mass vacinate if its bascially all down hill from here anyway?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So new infections going down, serious cases going up. That's interesting.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The downward trend continues and we can all be pleased this is almost all over. Finally the overworked medical staff can return to normal. When this is over perhaps they can have better pay and conditions.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How many tests? Not knowing is the troubling part here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo