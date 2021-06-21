Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 236 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (79 cases) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 721, up seven from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
AG
Conveniently low.
How surprising.
I say in July we’ll be hovering around the 100 mark, to emphasise the “safe Olympics” propaganda that no one believes.
Tora
As I have said before in these forums: Yeah, and pigs fly. But if pigs do fly, then Japan has nailed it with their unique way of beating the virus. Why this move to mass vacinate if its bascially all down hill from here anyway?
thelonius
So new infections going down, serious cases going up. That's interesting.
falseflagsteve
The downward trend continues and we can all be pleased this is almost all over. Finally the overworked medical staff can return to normal. When this is over perhaps they can have better pay and conditions.
Fighto!
How many tests? Not knowing is the troubling part here.