Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 236 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (79 cases) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 721, up seven from Sunday.

