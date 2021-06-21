Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 868

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 236 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 391.9.

People in their 20s (79 cases) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 721, up seven from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 868. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (135), Chiba (85), Saitama (53), Osaka (42), Hokkaido (37), Aichi (35) and Okinawa (33).

Eleven prefectures reported no cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 35.





