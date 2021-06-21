Tokyo reports 236 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 868

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 236 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 391.9.
People in their 20s (79 cases) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 721, up seven from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 868. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (135), Chiba (85), Saitama (53), Osaka (42), Hokkaido (37), Aichi (35) and Okinawa (33).
Eleven prefectures reported no cases.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 35.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
33 Comments
Login to comment
AG
Conveniently low.
How surprising.
I say in July we’ll be hovering around the 100 mark, to emphasise the “safe Olympics” propaganda that no one believes.
Tora
As I have said before in these forums: Yeah, and pigs fly. But if pigs do fly, then Japan has nailed it with their unique way of beating the virus. Why this move to mass vacinate if its bascially all down hill from here anyway?
thelonius
So new infections going down, serious cases going up. That's interesting.
Fighto!
How many tests? Not knowing is the troubling part here.
Akula
I'd say around 800 cases nationwide today. People on this site don't seem to like the fact that the current wave is subsiding.
Michael Machida
The Japanese Government is amazingly like Wizards or Magicians in that the numbers have come down just before the Japan Olympics. Potter would love this!
theResident
@thelonious: Not really, and I don't think the people who are one of the 47 would find it interesting, - as an individual is likely to become a serious case 7-12 days after being symptomatic when newly found positive cases were much higher.
LifeAlertAus
Japanese Gov't: 236 new cases
Reality : 23,600 new cases
Tristis Quepe
OK, on the assumption that this will not be deleted for some capricious reason, I’m going to predict that tomorrow’s figure will be slightly under 200, low enough to sound convincing to the rubes, but not so low as to look overtly suspicious.
Tora
Could just be a coincidence!
NipponGlory
i could be wrong but unlikely, but i think Japan is delivering more vaccines each day than any other country in the world now?
Reckless
Suga is vindicated! Snap!
Antiquesaving
Sunday's test results from I will guess under 2,000 tests.
Itvis ironic that nearly every news outlet made a big deal about Uganda and it's low number of cases and low testing saying because they don't test much the number of cases in Uganda cannot be trusted.
But here we are in Japan where testing is low but we are told to believe the number of cases and low testing doesn't matter.
Strange how that is!
hatsufred
I want to say in a super fast record steam pace way- sorry not biteing
Suzie Q
Any chance of an average tests for the last 7 days?
Antiquesaving
That may be possible primarily because Japan is sooooo far behind the rest of the developed world,
USA over 60% Vaccinated nearly 50% fully
UK 70% Vaccinated 50% fully.
Canada over 70% Vaccinated 20% fully and like the USA they can just walk in to a pharmacy and get their first or second dose ( second only after the designated date ).
As I pointed out the archaic paper voucher system failed dismally.
Now the Japanese government need private companies to come to the rescue.
My daughter will get vaccinated on Monday next week because her company is ignoring the voucher because few have recieved it.
The plan is Vaccinate and later if and when the vouchers arrive hand it into the company.
Suga and his crew couldn't even tried their shoelaces and probably have velcro instead.
marcelito
Itvis ironic that nearly every news outlet made a big deal about Uganda and it's low number of cases and low testing saying because they don't test much the number of cases in Uganda cannot be trusted.
But here we are in Japan where testing is low but we are told to believe the number of cases and low testing doesn't matter.
Yeah, that's really funny that.
didou
For half the population of Japan, UK has still a 7 day average of over 9000 cases. That’s quite a lot.
Fortunately, and I guess this is the result of vaccination, only 10 deaths a day are reported on average
Akula
NipponGloryToday 05:51 pm JST
Not even close to what China has done. The Chinese have delivered over 1 billion doses so far at well over 15M a day.
falseflagsteve
Good news about lower numbers but mostly what we read here are complaints about slow vaccinations, the numbers must be fake etc.
We are all very lucky to have been in Japan the last 18 months, no lockdowns, low cases and deaths. Absolutely no reason for the constant negativity.
Oxycodin
Fake the numbers just in time for covidlympics
Antiquesaving
UK tested approximately 1 million per day over the past 7 days. For have the population of Japan
Japan tested barely 60,000 per day over the past 7 days. For twice the population.
See any difference?
LifeAlertAus
@Antiquesaving
We all know they are so old they wear slip ons!
falseflagsteve
UK tested approximately 1 million per day over the past 7 days. For have the population of Japan
Japan tested barely 60,000 per day over the past 7 days. For twice the population.
See any difference?
United Kingdom - Deaths -127,976
Japan - Deaths - 14,400
Oh yes, we can all see the difference in the numbers that really count.
Antiquesaving
Let's look at the latest number we know.
Japan tested on the 20th 31,000 resulting in 1,300 cases.
That is a positivity rate of about 4.2%
Now the UK on the 19th tested just over 1,000,000 with just under 9,000 cases.
A positivity rate of less than 1%.
Which numbers seem more reliable?
How is it that with half the population the UK is testing over a 7 day average nearly 20 times the number of people Japan is,?
I wonder what the results would be if Japan tested 1 million a day just for the next 7 days just to see the results.
I am willing to bet we will see far higher than the 9,000 a day the UK has.
Antiquesaving
UK tests and autopsies
Japan doesn't test no autopsy.
Take the hint!
I know math is difficult for some so I made it easy to understand!
Funny how Japan made a big deal out of Uganda not testing Much but that same reasoning doesn't apply to Japan's own testing.
Hypocrisy 101
falseflagsteve
Let’s look at the latest numbers we know. Japan has double the population of the Uk
UK deaths 127,976
Japan deaths - 14,400
The death totals cannot be concealed and considering them and the population sizes it blows out of the water the Japanese hidden cases conspiracy.
No evidence of hidden cases or deaths by the government has been shown by anyone.
Antiquesaving
Some here and the Japanese government remind me of my friend's sister, both their mother and grandmother died from breast cancer, so when she had a lump she refused to go get tested, eventually the cancer spread and she died.
Her mentality was "if I don't go and get tested then I don't have cancer!"
The same applies to Japan. The government ( and some here) think "well if we don't test then there is no covid"
This mentally lead to the death of my friend's sister and will lead to far more trouble for Japan.
noriahojanen
Following it up, the excess death of the UK is the second highest after that of the US among G7 countries (while Japan in the lowest end).
Comparing G7 countries: are excess deaths an objective measure of pandemic performance?
https://health.org.uk/publications/long-reads/comparing-g7-countries-are-excess-deaths-an-objective-measure-of-pandemic-performance
Delta variants (?) seem to have contributed to a fresh rise in case numbers of UK. BUT, thanks to (?) its higher vaccination rate, its death toll has fallen quite significantly. The rollout matters and helps.
Texas A&M Aggie
Congratulations, Japan on the low reporting numbers. The Japanese are finally understanding and adhering to what their intellectual superiors (politicians, medical/scientific experts) have been telling them. The world applauds that country's people for finally getting with the program and doing what's necessary to combat and defeat this deadly virus.
Antiquesaving
About a dozen people believe the Japanese testing results and case numbers half are here in this comment section.
Not even the government believes them, even they are not that stupid.
They put them out hoping enough people are gullible enough to buy it until they get their Olympics.
Goodlucktoyou
How many tests please and what type?
falseflagsteve
7.38pm post
No idea what relationship this has to the Covid numbers on Japan. Severe cases and deaths are falling, the vaccine is being rolled out fast. Time to relax and chill out, it’s almost over now.
There is no conspiracy here, time to move on and enjoy the summer.