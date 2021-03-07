Tokyo reports 237 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,065

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 237 new cases of the coronavirus, down 56 from Saturday.
The number (127 men and 110 women) is the result of 6,950 tests conducted on March 4. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 61.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 373.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,065. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (123), Kanagawa (119), Chiba (113), Hokkaido (84), Osaka (76), Hyogo (41), Fukuoka (35), Miyagi (32) and Aichi (27).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 25.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
6 Comments
Zoroto
The number of tests is steadily going down.
bokuda
6,950 is pretty low, can it get any lower?
klausdorth
Not many people feeling sick?
Or not reporting the actual numbers?
That is the question.
Akula
Numbers continuing to fall. Active cases are about 15% of what they were a in January. Headed in the right direction!
0rei0
You mean testing numbers, right?
Ricky Kaminski13
So the GoTo spikes never happened. Live and learn. Full speed ahead Japan. Once again, no thanks to leadership and thanks to the diligence of the populace you seem to have dodged da bullet innit. Bring on the Olympics. Who doesn’t want to watch the best athletes in the world on show now?