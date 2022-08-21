Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 24,780 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 24,780 new coronavirus cases, down 497 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 632, up 16 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (11,710), Hiroshima (7,293), Hokkaido (6,360), Shizuoka (5,002), Kyoto (4,990), Mie (4,229), Okayama (4,117), Fukushima (3,395), Niigata (3,335), Gifu (3,325), Nara (2,892), Ehime (2,680), Ishikawa (2,630), Tokushima (2,584) and Gunma (2,453).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Big big numbers.

This government has no plan still after almost three years.

Lock it down.

