Tokyo reports 24 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 292

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 24 new coronavirus cases, up three from Thursday and down two from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 145, down 32 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 292. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 52, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (24), Aichi (21) and Gunma (15).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

