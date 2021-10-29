Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 24 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 292

19 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 24 new coronavirus cases, up three from Thursday and down two from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 145, down 32 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 292. Osaka Prefecture had the most cases with 52, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (24), Aichi (21) and Gunma (15).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Still just a little over 20.

And me still don't understand!

Why less cases (percentage wise) in Tokyo than in Ehime?

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Seems asinine to keep borders shut to tourists who are fully vaccinated but I guess Japan is acting true to form.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Wife just remarked that maybe they only tested thirty people but my response was if I get stopped on the street to be tested I would refuse.

I am not sick and being tested is a waste of time and money. Think about giving blood. The paperwork is a nightmare.

Worse than having your bike registration number checked by the police.

Japan is being great but must maintain a firm stance against letting people in from Anti-vax countries where protesting is prevailing.

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

When zero? When no mask? When no circus?

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

And me still don't understand!

Why less cases (percentage wise) in Tokyo than in Ehime?

does it matter ?

Just be happy the number is low

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

A high vaccination rate, even higher mask wearing rate and those most likely to get the virus already having it...

Still... 14 hospital cases in Tokyo!

I've eaten more cakes than that in one exceedingly greedy sitting.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

I'm a little sick and tired of the everyday report. It seems no longer interesting news for most people.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

El RataToday 05:57 pm JST

When zero? When no mask? When no circus?

Never.

This is the world we created. Enough people decided a masked life was worth it. We had our chance to make a different reality, but as you can see people have become tired and bored.

Enjoy your new life of suspicion, health checks and masks. But hey...the pubs are open.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

ShinkansenCaboose

"Wife just remarked that maybe they only tested thirty people but my response was if I get stopped on the street to be tested I would refuse."

According to the external link, 56,028 were conducted across the nation, making it a 0.52% positivity rate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yea, I am sure after the election....but I won’t tell....just I’ll be able to say I told you so.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I’m amazed. But the fact that 70% of the community in Japan has been vaccinated, and the fact that they’ve all been wearing masks for more than a decade, and are accustomed to that, makes it understandable. But time will tell. it’s like India, maybe, where they don’t get or tally all the new infections, etc.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Open it up! Here immunity reached! The world can’t stay closed forever!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wow! Only 24 cases?!

Vaccines work! USA take note!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Seems asinine to keep borders shut to tourists who are fully vaccinated but I guess Japan is acting true to form.

The vaccine doesn't stop transmission of the virus. FACT. So either you open it up to all people, regardless of vax status, or keep it closed. That's Japan's call.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Wow! Only 24 cases?!

Vaccines work! USA take note!

Japan is less vaccinated than other countries that have a higher case numbers. So logically, the determining factor is not the vaccine. It is a FACT that the vax doesn't stop transmission anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I’m amazed. But the fact that 70% of the community in Japan has been vaccinated, and the fact that they’ve all been wearing masks for more than a decade, and are accustomed to that, makes it understandable. But time will tell. it’s like India, maybe, where they don’t get or tally all the new infections, etc.

Japan's vaccination rate is not particularly high - and is in fact on the lower side compared to many Western nations.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No foreign tourists let in until at late 2024, at earliest. Mark my words.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's vaccination rate is not particularly high - and is in fact on the lower side compared to many Western nations.

Among the G8, only Italy and Canada have higher rates, and I wouldn't be surprised if Japan passed Italy this week.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Among the G8, only Italy and Canada have higher rates, and I wouldn't be surprised if Japan passed Italy this week.

How is being a member of the G8 relevant to anything? There are over 20 countries with a high vaccinated rate than Japan. Japan is only marginally more vaxed than dozens of other countries (including Norway, which is now back to pre-Covid levels of restrictions in their society).

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

