national

Tokyo reports 24 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases, up 17 from Monday and five more than last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 27, up one from Monday.

Omicron has taken the baton from Delta. Get ready for a super vaccine!

The problem now is that if Omicron does not enter Japan, then it may be impossible to take international trips because if you go abroad and invariably get infected with it, even asymptomatic or mildly, you will not be able to board your flight home. Troubling situation.

