Tokyo reports 248 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 248 new coronavirus cases, up 94 from Monday and five down from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 117, down eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,062, down 44 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Looks like we are entering a new trough. Perhaps a 6th wave from November like last year, or if we're lucky this is the end of the pandemic.
snowymountainhell
Now down to 2 paragraphs. Perhaps a 5pm daily “banner” at the top of the page will do from now?