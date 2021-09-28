Tokyo reports 248 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 248 new coronavirus cases, up 94 from Monday and five down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 117, down eight from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,062, down 44 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

