Tokyo reports 249 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,546

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 249 new cases of the coronavirus, down 106 from Sunday.

In Tokyo, the number (155 men and 94 women) is the result of 5,161 tests conducted on April 2. By age group, people in their 20s (79 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 445.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,546. Osaka had the most cases with 341, followed by Tokyo, Chiba (88), Hyogo (87), Saitama (86), Hokkaido (71), Nara (71), Kanagawa (68), Miyagi (55), Okinawa (50), Aichi (45), Ehime (32) and Fukushima (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

