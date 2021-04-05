Tokyo reports 249 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,563

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 249 new cases of the coronavirus, down 106 from Sunday.
In Tokyo, the number (155 men and 94 women) is the result of 5,161 tests conducted on April 2. By age group, people in their 20s (79 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 445.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,546. Osaka had the most cases with 341, followed by Tokyo, Chiba (88), Hyogo (87), Saitama (86), Hokkaido (71), Nara (71), Kanagawa (68), Miyagi (55), Okinawa (50), Aichi (45), Ehime (32) and Fukushima (29).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
11 Comments
Login to comment
NipponGlory
very low again.
HimariYamada
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431.
Good news. Well done health care workers.
bokuda
don't understand.
where are this 249 coronavirus cases gonna go? not gonna be hospitalized?
Gooch
Depends how sick they are. If they're not seriously ill and don't deteriorate, they'll likely be asked to stay at home and isolate.
Reckless
Are they missing a zero or two?
William77
Are these the numbers that the propaganda feed to it’s people today?
I wonder who believe in these planned statistic,and how come that in the Japanese media they avoid to speak of Eek? The new variant found in Tokyo which is 70% resistant to the vaccines?
Amazingly I found such news in the western newspapers.
Antiquesaving
A simple fact that cannot be fudged.
Number of hospitalisations, it doesn't matter how many test are done or what you think.
If the number of people in hospital remains low then the number of infected is probably low, especially in the aged population of Japan.
Kanta
You're ignoring a simple fact that cannot be fudged: Many people in Japan never go to the hospital. They get sick, tough it at home, and hopefully recover.
Those folks are never counted in the daily totals.
Pizza Gaijin
In the meantime, in Tokyo, "Around 70% of coronavirus patients tested at a Tokyo hospital last month carried a mutation known for reducing vaccine protection"
The E484K mutation, nicknamed “Eek”, escapes both the antibodies generated by previous Covid infection and the vaccines developed so far.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-japan-idUSKBN2BR03W
Chabbawanga
Yes, that unspeakable Japanese strain that left to mutate could ruin everything. Ho-hum Nippon
bokuda
You're scaring me.
The only way out of the new strains is to hurry up the vaccinations.