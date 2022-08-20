Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 25,277 coronavirus cases

12 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23,172 new coronavirus cases, down 2,399 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 616, down 11 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (23,098), Aichi (17,944), Fukuoka (14,955), Hyogo (11,583), Saitama (11,496), Kanagawa (11,333), Chiba (7,892), Hokkaido (7,590), Shizuoka (7,144), Hiroshima (6,886), Kyoto (5,094), Ibaraki (4,829), Miyagi (4,784), Kagoshima (4,747), Gifu (4,506), Okayama (4,399), Kumamoto (4,254), Niigata (4,002), Okinawa (3,941), Mie (3,867), Nagasaki (3,655), Fukushima (3,490), Nagano (3,334), Ehime (3,236), Miyazaki (3,026), Nara (2,961), Tochigi (2,917), Shiga (2,872), Yamaguchi (2,835), Gunma (2,790), Toyama (2,679), Ishikawa (2,643), Saga (2,566), Oita (2,524), Aomori (2,342), Wakayama (2,334)), Kagawa (2,327) and Tokushima (2,296).

Doesn't matter. Japan moving toward system of counting based on proxy, like others.

It's OVER.

-8 ( +5 / -13 )

system of counting based on proxy

Yuri no idea what you mean Dictionary too has confusion. I hope I don't make you angry with my questions.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

NHK says 25,277: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20220820/k10013780271000.html

Moderator: The figure has been corrected.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Different counting systems don't make much odds. Unless the counting sustem has the effect of masking the true spread of Covid, and as a result make mitigating it harder. Like downgrading it to a lesser category. Although that would help more sick people get treated. As Worldometers shows, this week has seen record cases and also record daily deaths.

Wish it was over, but understand it's not. Stay safe, everyone. It's hard to deal with, or see someone you care about, struggling with COVID.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No worries numbers will go down dramatically very soon when the government adopts the new policy of non reporting. Likewise close contacts isolation will become a thing of the past. The new plan is here https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/coronavirus/20220820-52849/

About time . The numbers are so wrong anyhow as countless people don’t get tested or have no symptoms anyhow and the vast majority as we know get over it in a few days tested or not.

Now if only they would finish with the pcr test to return to Japan

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Remember everyone by most conservative estimates 5% of those that get Covid go on to develop long Covid. Please be safe.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The only metrics that truly matter are the number of those sick enough to require hospitalization, and of course, the tragic number of the dead.

There have been 4500+ deaths in the last 30 days, showing how this is the worst wave so far. You can multiply by a factor of 10 the number of moderate-seriously ill. That's tens-of-thousands who are very, very ill.

The healthcare system is in tatters as a result of this uncontrolled wave -- we've read the plethora of articles stating this.

Magical thinking about changing categorization of this virus or reducing/stopping testing will not stop what this virus is doing so well: spreading, infecting and killing.

The positive test numbers, and importantly, the positivity rates, do give the public, the doctors, the health experts an idea how much risk there is. For those caring for the aged or those with health conditions that make them vulnerable, such data is essential to make decisions about timing of activities and for others to decide to telework or stagger commuting times, etc.. Human resources, management, teachers, etc., need this data to make their workplaces/schools safer by dialing up safety protocols, for example.

As we all have family who are aged/infirm, and know friends/colleagues who are vulnerable, it behooves all to do their part to reduce risky behavior for the benefit of those who are most in danger.

Personally, I think the J-gov should be taken to task for failing the public: this 'experiment' has yielded so much illness and death; I hope this will weigh heavily on their conscience and lead them to be more proactive in issuing guidance incrementally to flatten the curve much sooner.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

