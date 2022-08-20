Tokyo reports 25,277 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 23,172 new coronavirus cases, down 2,399 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 616, down 11 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (23,098), Aichi (17,944), Fukuoka (14,955), Hyogo (11,583), Saitama (11,496), Kanagawa (11,333), Chiba (7,892), Hokkaido (7,590), Shizuoka (7,144), Hiroshima (6,886), Kyoto (5,094), Ibaraki (4,829), Miyagi (4,784), Kagoshima (4,747), Gifu (4,506), Okayama (4,399), Kumamoto (4,254), Niigata (4,002), Okinawa (3,941), Mie (3,867), Nagasaki (3,655), Fukushima (3,490), Nagano (3,334), Ehime (3,236), Miyazaki (3,026), Nara (2,961), Tochigi (2,917), Shiga (2,872), Yamaguchi (2,835), Gunma (2,790), Toyama (2,679), Ishikawa (2,643), Saga (2,566), Oita (2,524), Aomori (2,342), Wakayama (2,334)), Kagawa (2,327) and Tokushima (2,296).

