national

Tokyo reports 25,444 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 25,444 new coronavirus cases, up 3,674 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 636, down 10 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (11,452), Hiroshima (7,408), Hokkaido (6,886), Kagoshima (4,843), Mie (4,674), Nagasaki (4,316), Gifu (4,196), Okinawa (3,729), Fukushima (3,191), Tokushima (3,182), Nagano (3,169), Ehime (3,131), Oita (2,844), Toyama (2,715), Tochigi (2,668), Ishikawa (2,632), Nara (2,519), Gunma (2,514) and Kagawa (2,381).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

