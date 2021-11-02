Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 25 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases, up seven from Tuesday and 11 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 115, down five from Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The vaccines are holding fast. Komazawa Park was packed today. Very pleasant.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog