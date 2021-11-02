Tokyo reports 25 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases, up seven from Tuesday and 11 down from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 115, down five from Tuesday.
External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
The vaccines are holding fast. Komazawa Park was packed today. Very pleasant.