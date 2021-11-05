Tokyo reports 25 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 25 new coronavirus cases, up 11 from Thursday and one more than last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 103, down six from Thursday.
1 Comment
Iron Lad
Be careful everyone!
Keep it like this, and Japan will lead the pack while South East Asia follows.