Tokyo reports 25 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases, down five from Tuesday and the same as last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 96, down three from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
13 Comments
xamurai
Despite the fact that clubs have been open and many of my acquaintances have been back into hedonism mode these past five weeks! Amazing!!!
Thomas Goodtime
Amazing! Best place to live during the pandemic. Best in the world. Nobody can compare.
Reckless
Based on what is happening abroad there may be another wave so keep your guard up.
klausdorth
And don't forget those 10 ice speed skaters who came up positive when travelling to Germany for some practice. Elsewise agree with Reckless.
Eustace
Nobody should even care. If you are vaccinated, non-obese and otherwise healthy, then there is no greater risk than the flu. Borders don't shut down when there is outbreak of the flu, do they?
Elvis is here
If hospitals fill up like they did in the last wave, then you could be in problems.
Best to stay vigilant Elvis fans!!! Uh-h!!
ian
Yes, which is why you should question your assertion that there is no greater risk than the flu.
falseflagsteve
Still the fear mongers appear, incredible. Nothing to worry about, if you are obese or elderly, you should be vaccinated, for the rest take sensible precautions eat healthily and exercise daily. Covid is nit the threat made out in the West as we have discovered in Japan.
Ejal73
If klausdorf did a little reading he would find that the speed skaters had been in Germany for nearly a month and tested positive on their way to Poland.
Eustace
Why would I have any problem? I'm vaccinated and not obese, so probably have a greater chance of being struck by lighting than needing to be hospitalized from COVID.
Elvis is here
that hypothetical lightning strike would require hospital attention.
ClippetyClop
I get the feeling that changing a light bulb would be quite perilious for someone like you who clearly struggles with simple health and safety statistics, despite your boasts of a svelte physique.
Newgirlintown
What about the rest of the country?! Is this Tokyotoday now?!
JeanValJean
There are probably (statically speaking) a significant portion of the population who at some point were infected but were asymptomatic, and so now have natural immunity. But that large portion of the population is undocumented.
Hervé L'Eisa
Great news.
Rob
Except for China, North and South Korea, most of Africa.