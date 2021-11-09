Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 25 coronavirus cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases, down five from Tuesday and the same as last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 96, down three from Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Despite the fact that clubs have been open and many of my acquaintances have been back into hedonism mode these past five weeks! Amazing!!!

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Amazing! Best place to live during the pandemic. Best in the world. Nobody can compare.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

Based on what is happening abroad there may be another wave so keep your guard up.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

And don't forget those 10 ice speed skaters who came up positive when travelling to Germany for some practice. Elsewise agree with Reckless.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Based on what is happening abroad there may be another wave

Nobody should even care. If you are vaccinated, non-obese and otherwise healthy, then there is no greater risk than the flu. Borders don't shut down when there is outbreak of the flu, do they?

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Nobody should even care. If you are vaccinated, non-obese and otherwise healthy, then there is no greater risk than the flu.

If hospitals fill up like they did in the last wave, then you could be in problems.

Best to stay vigilant Elvis fans!!! Uh-h!!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

then there is no greater risk than the flu. Borders don't shut down when there is outbreak of the flu, do they?

Yes, which is why you should question your assertion that there is no greater risk than the flu.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Still the fear mongers appear, incredible. Nothing to worry about, if you are obese or elderly, you should be vaccinated, for the rest take sensible precautions eat healthily and exercise daily. Covid is nit the threat made out in the West as we have discovered in Japan.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

If klausdorf did a little reading he would find that the speed skaters had been in Germany for nearly a month and tested positive on their way to Poland.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

If hospitals fill up like they did in the last wave, then you could be in problems.

Why would I have any problem? I'm vaccinated and not obese, so probably have a greater chance of being struck by lighting than needing to be hospitalized from COVID.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Why would I have any problem?

that hypothetical lightning strike would require hospital attention.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I'm vaccinated and not obese, so probably have a greater chance of being struck by lighting than needing to be hospitalized from COVID.

I get the feeling that changing a light bulb would be quite perilious for someone like you who clearly struggles with simple health and safety statistics, despite your boasts of a svelte physique.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

What about the rest of the country?! Is this Tokyotoday now?!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

There are probably (statically speaking) a significant portion of the population who at some point were infected but were asymptomatic, and so now have natural immunity. But that large portion of the population is undocumented.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Great news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Amazing! Best place to live during the pandemic. Best in the world. Nobody can compare.

Except for China, North and South Korea, most of Africa.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog