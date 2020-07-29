Tokyo reports 250 new coronavirus cases; Osaka tops 200 for 1st time

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 250 fresh cases of coronavirus amid growing concern over the spread of infections from the capital to other urban areas.

The single-day figure compares with 266 on Tuesday, when the number eclipsed 200 again after falling below it the previous day.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.

The latest figure comes a day after Japan saw 982 new cases, the highest single-day total on record, and now brings the capital's monthly figure to more than 5,000, which is a record-high for a month and accounts for nearly half of its cumulative total of around 11,000.

The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

The number of cases in Osaka Prefecture topped 200 for the first time, an official said.

The single-day figure, to be formally announced by the Osaka prefectural government on Wednesday night, will be more than 220, according to the official.

