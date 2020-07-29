Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 250 new coronavirus cases; Osaka tops 200 for 1st time

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 250 fresh cases of coronavirus amid growing concern over the spread of infections from the capital to other urban areas.

The single-day figure compares with 266 on Tuesday, when the number eclipsed 200 again after falling below it the previous day.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.

The latest figure comes a day after Japan saw 982 new cases, the highest single-day total on record, and now brings the capital's monthly figure to more than 5,000, which is a record-high for a month and accounts for nearly half of its cumulative total of around 11,000.

The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

The number of cases in Osaka Prefecture topped 200 for the first time, an official said.

The single-day figure, to be formally announced by the Osaka prefectural government on Wednesday night, will be more than 220, according to the official.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

13 Comments
Login to comment

Another day. We're treading water. Who knows what August and beyond will bring?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Cool. I guess most of those youngsters are gonna be ok. Oldies stay home like you’re doing I guess judging by the figures. That said, when I walk about I see a bunch of old dudes sitting around maskless it obasans shooting the breeze together. And I like that, they’re not that fazed!

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

"Hamburger",

we shall see after the "Obon" and summer vacation time.

I expect much more to come .... even though others will downplay this again.

And lets always remember, those are the "official numbers", there are probably many more cases out there!

4 ( +5 / -1 )

July 28th was the highest number of recorded infections in Japan so far - 981.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

They should also report on the flat fatality "curve" since late May.

Let's keep things in perspective and not try to scare everyone.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Yes @HAMBURGER. Another day when we have to get on with life as best as possible. Masks. Soap and Water. Staying out of crowded places. Just being sensible. I imagine August will bring more of the same if not more numbers wise. If you want to waste away you time and life calling for lockdown, then go ahead. I totally respect those who wish to exercise a self imposed lockdown. You are NOT going to get one from the Government

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

July 28th was the highest number of recorded infections in Japan so far - 981.

It actually tied the previous record high day of July 23rd. Both had 981.

But today is also looking to be pretty hight too....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let's keep things in perspective and not try to scare everyone.

That is exactly what the Mayor of NYC said and we all know what happened!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Professor Kamikubo of Kyoto University said on TV today, there will be no 2nd wave coming. 90% of Japanese have immunity. Testing does not have meaning. Many will be found positive but they do not become serious. He said the virus infected most of the Japanese in the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jan. to March or April. He said there is no problem people pass normal a life.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

90% of Japanese have immunity.

I stopped reading at this point. Nonsense with no fact or basis.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Mu wife was tested last week or so and didn’t have antibodies. Maybe I do not as I am asymptomatic and therefore cannot get a test.

There is no way of knowing-80% Is a meaningless figure....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Its good that death rate isn’t increasing badly.

please wear mask for you and others.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

60% in their 20s and 30s

Well done on reporting a useless statistic JT.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The latest figure comes a day after Japan saw 982 new cases, the highest single-day total on record

Hey JT, where do you get your data?

The official number yesterday was 981. Tied for the record of July 23rd. (time to revise this false article for a 3rd time....)

The Japanese government gives their official stats here:

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/newpage_12693.html

NHK also reports this here:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/special/coronavirus/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo