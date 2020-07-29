Tokyo reports 250 new coronavirus cases; Osaka tops 200 for 1st time

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 250 fresh cases of coronavirus amid growing concern over the spread of infections from the capital to other urban areas.
The single-day figure compares with 266 on Tuesday, when the number eclipsed 200 again after falling below it the previous day.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.
The latest figure comes a day after Japan saw 982 new cases, the highest single-day total on record, and now brings the capital's monthly figure to more than 5,000, which is a record-high for a month and accounts for nearly half of its cumulative total of around 11,000.
The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."
The number of cases in Osaka Prefecture topped 200 for the first time, an official said.
The single-day figure, to be formally announced by the Osaka prefectural government on Wednesday night, will be more than 220, according to the official.© KYODO
HAMBURGER
Another day. We're treading water. Who knows what August and beyond will bring?
Simian Lane
Cool. I guess most of those youngsters are gonna be ok. Oldies stay home like you’re doing I guess judging by the figures. That said, when I walk about I see a bunch of old dudes sitting around maskless it obasans shooting the breeze together. And I like that, they’re not that fazed!
klausdorth
"Hamburger",
we shall see after the "Obon" and summer vacation time.
I expect much more to come .... even though others will downplay this again.
And lets always remember, those are the "official numbers", there are probably many more cases out there!
Fighto!
July 28th was the highest number of recorded infections in Japan so far - 981.
Objective
They should also report on the flat fatality "curve" since late May.
Let's keep things in perspective and not try to scare everyone.
theResident
Yes @HAMBURGER. Another day when we have to get on with life as best as possible. Masks. Soap and Water. Staying out of crowded places. Just being sensible. I imagine August will bring more of the same if not more numbers wise. If you want to waste away you time and life calling for lockdown, then go ahead. I totally respect those who wish to exercise a self imposed lockdown. You are NOT going to get one from the Government
divinda
It actually tied the previous record high day of July 23rd. Both had 981.
But today is also looking to be pretty hight too....
yakyak
That is exactly what the Mayor of NYC said and we all know what happened!
vanityofvanities
Professor Kamikubo of Kyoto University said on TV today, there will be no 2nd wave coming. 90% of Japanese have immunity. Testing does not have meaning. Many will be found positive but they do not become serious. He said the virus infected most of the Japanese in the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jan. to March or April. He said there is no problem people pass normal a life.
Fighto!
I stopped reading at this point. Nonsense with no fact or basis.
kurisupisu
Mu wife was tested last week or so and didn’t have antibodies. Maybe I do not as I am asymptomatic and therefore cannot get a test.
There is no way of knowing-80% Is a meaningless figure....
SPRING
Its good that death rate isn’t increasing badly.
please wear mask for you and others.
oIdman_13
Well done on reporting a useless statistic JT.
divinda
Hey JT, where do you get your data?
The official number yesterday was 981. Tied for the record of July 23rd. (time to revise this false article for a 3rd time....)
The Japanese government gives their official stats here:
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/newpage_12693.html
NHK also reports this here:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/special/coronavirus/