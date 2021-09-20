Tokyo reports 253 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 253 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Monday and 751 down from last Tuesday. It is the lowest number since June 21 and the 30th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (87 cases) and their 30s (53) accounted for the highest numbers, while 37 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 152, down 17 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,429, down 25 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

