Tokyo reports 253 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 253 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Monday and 751 down from last Tuesday. It is the lowest number since June 21 and the 30th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (87 cases) and their 30s (53) accounted for the highest numbers, while 37 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 152, down 17 from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,429, down 25 from Monday.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Fiddlers
More good news so lets open the pubs now !
TheTruthIsOutThere
Will big celebrations happen on October 1st ?
Reckless
Thanks ghosh!
Akula
Still some way to go with the vaccine program, but I have no doubt that the 153m vaccines doses administered to date have made a big difference, with two thirds of the population having had at least one dose, and close to 70m people being fully vaccinated.
https://vdata.nikkei.com/newsgraphics/coronavirus-japan-vaccine-status/
Impressive to see now that 90% of over 65s have had at least one dose, and 88.6% are fully vaccinated.
Well done Japan!
Gorramcowboy
Must be magic! Just in time for the current soe to come to an end from October.
What a joke.
snowymountainhell
Agreed, “Cautiously Optimistic” is the present, trending vernacular for such ‘numbers’.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Except that's what this has always been about. Japan Inc and it's desire to push a narrative on how the country looks to be doing rather than how it actually is. Why isn't there mass testing for example? Why don't we have specifics on how many infected people in Tokyo are left to fend for themselves at home? Everything is done to perpetuate a specific narrative, and either of the two points I just mentioned would be counter to that result.
Look at the comments here alone. People who see the numbers going down and think the virus is gone, as if there is actual legitimacy to testing when it's so abysmal. Ask a group of cardiologists about people who 'don't feel" they have heart disease or HIV patients who don't' feel" they have the infection. That's why data is important, and if you refuse to test properly then you have insufficient data.
Sadly no amount of pointing out elementary principals of science or statistics seems to work on those deliberately intent on defending and spreading the government's PR narrative.
Sindhoor GK
Ranks in the middle while having the oldest population in the entire world huh? Not bad Japan. Not bad at all.
TheTruthIsOutThere
I agree with you.
Exactly.
Note that most of the people here compare Japan only with western countries to show how Japan is better handling the virus.
Oxycodin
Does a very contagious virus we all and the world has been fearing suddenly no longer infected anymore? I’m glad to hear it’s going down but suddenly?
CommodoreFlag
Are you suggesting that people who think things are getting better because they look at the official figures which indicate that things are getting better are somehow in cahoots with the government?
That sounds very exciting. :)
TheTruthIsOutThere
What will be the maximum rate of fully vaccinated people in Japan ? 60, 70, 80 % ???
TheTruthIsOutThere
From data of last Friday, the 10 most populated prefectures (+Okinawa), percentage of infections and number of tests done by million of people.
Osaka 6,5% 1755
Okinawa 13% 1340
Aichi 10% 980
Shizuoka 4% 905
Fukuoka 6% 894
Tokyo 10% 716
Saitama 10% 685
Hokkaido 3% 660
Chiba 9% 636
Hyogo 12% 583
Kyoto 10% 451
Kanagawa 15% 441
joffy
The Covid situation has never been dire in Japan. Some hospitals were affected greatly but not the majority as some would like you to believe. "Most" residents here practice self preservation and avoid getting into situations where transmission easily occurs. Plus, mask wearing indoors is nearly 100% and has been for over a year. With the number of vaccinated (especially the elderly) at very high levels, it is no wonder the situation is getting better daily.
@Foreigner asks why there is no mass testing?
There is no need to test asymptomatic people. Most Japanese don't want to get a test if they are feeling fine. Plus the expense would be enormous. Japan tests those who are symptomatic and we get the daily numbers from that data. It is consistent so it is an excellent gauge to see trends.
And no, dividing the Covid-Positive cases by the number of symptomatic tests does not give you an infection rate, which so many have claimed.
Japan is doing very well and it is a great country to live in during the pandemic.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
What Virus?
TheTruthIsOutThere
That is how infection wave works.
bokuda
PCR tests in Tokyo Sept. 17th : 6,294
Pretty self-explanatory.
Just to make it clear, yet again:
If you don't let people get testes, you get smaller numbers.
marcelito
The Covid situation has never been dire in Japan.
Yeah too bad all the people who died at home and in ambulances didnt really realize that the situation wasnt all that bad, Anyway we have found the silver bullet finally, its the he general election ....who would have thought...by ballot box day infections will be doen to single digit. Early Christmas for LDP.
klausdorth
Getting ready for those elections? Numbers must decrease to show the population how great the government handled this problem. Despite that, if these numbers are fact and not fake maybe next year everything will look better.
Happy Day
Seems like Japan gave COVID a swift kick in the you-know-what. Never seen it drop so suddenly.
TokyoJoe
It's almost like a miracle.
ian
Looked at the graphs in toyokeizai.
Daily average of cases dropping more steeply than it has climbed while average of daily deaths just started to drop.
Hopefully current trajectories continue
TheTruthIsOutThere
Oh wonderful Japan where Covid is just annoying but not serious and medical system is working fine with all patients hospitalized as needed. That's your view.
You still do not understand the meaning of non restricted testing, you are really st......
Yes, no problem at all here, no people has lost jobs, economy is flourishing, restaurants are open all day, no quarantine when going back to Japan when you are fully vaccinated and showing 3 negative tests.
falseflagsteve
Right, it’s time to open up and get things back to normal. The vulnerable have been vaccinated and most of those that want it. By now a large amount of the population will have caught Covid too
Still a few fear mongers about here, but not being so dramatic and with apocalyptic scenarios.
Been out supporting businesses as I have daily since this all started and shall continue to do so.
Alfie Noakes
weeps tears of joy and gratitude
votes LDP
falseflagsteve
Thetruth
Time for a chill pill. You’re too much in a downer and getting as negative as the antique fella. Positivity is what is needed, stress and complaints don’t change anything, in fact negativity lowers the immune systems response to viruses and infections.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Would be nice if there was a study of prevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
ebisen
"if you don't let people test" - that couldn't be further from the truth. Actually anyone who has at least some of the symptoms (cough, temperature, body aches, etc) will get tested for free. If you have absolutely no symptoms and still want the tests, you'll have to pay for it.