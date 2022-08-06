Tokyo reports 26,313 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 26,313 new coronavirus cases, down 4,657 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 551, down 16 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (10,598), Hokkaido (6,322), Kyoto (4,654), Okinawa (4,277), Niigata (3,376), Kagoshima (3,123), Mie (3,090), Gifu (2,984), Okayama (2,874), Gunma (2,466) and Fukushima (2,066).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today