Tokyo reports 26 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 26 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Thursday and 31 down from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 217, down 43 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

