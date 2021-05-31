Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 260 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 260 new coronavirus cases, down 188 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (72 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 31 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 75, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,349, up two from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


A weekend number, admittedly, but this must be the lowest number for a while. For some reason, new infections seem to be falling off a cliff in a lot of Japan. Great to see!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

