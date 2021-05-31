Tokyo reports 260 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,793

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 260 new coronavirus cases, down 188 from Sunday. It is the first time since April 5 that the figure has been below 300.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 547.1.
People in their 20s (72 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 31 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 75, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,349, up two from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 1,793. Hokkaido had the most cases with 279, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (145), Okinawa (142), Kanagawa 139, Osaka (98 -- its lowest figure since March 22), Chiba (89), Saitama (67), Fukuoka (66), Hiroshima (65) and Gifu (42).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 74.
Akula
A weekend number, admittedly, but this must be the lowest number for a while. For some reason, new infections seem to be falling off a cliff in a lot of Japan. Great to see!
narutal
4,646 tests on Saturday (29th) and 1,571 on Sunday (30th)... Do what you will with this information.
anon99999
How many tests? Once upon a time this information was provided. Interesting how it no longer is. Didn’t many politicians promise MORE testing just a couple months ago because this was an important tool against the virus. Instead we get less testing because this is the only tool guaranteed to work produce less cases.
All on track for the SOE to be cancelled as scheduled in June, nicely timed for the Olympics as we just cannot have a SOE during the Olympics. The look is just to bad.
Well done Mr numbers man sitting by your fax machine!
Yubaru
Yup and Okinawa had 142, a new record for Monday's, as typically there are only a fraction of tests done on the weekend. Oh two more died as well down here, bring the total to 150 deaths, and well over 16,000 infections.
This does not bode well for this week, as every time that Monday's numbers are "high" the rest of the week, just keeps going up and up!
And to anyone that say's "Oh the death rate is so low!" All I have to say is just be glad it wasn't anyone in your family, a friend, or anyone you knew.
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/762637
Yubaru
Oh and the weekly average, per 100,000 population, (116.94) is roughly 5.5 times higher than the national average.
And as nationwide numbers seem to be dropping they are increasing here fast!
falseflagsteve
Great news, ultra low numbers. The measures have worked in not only controlling cases but decreasing them. With vaccines rolling out at top speed we can soon wave goodbye to Covid in Japan.
Reckless
It seems like some kind of breakthrough in defeating the virus.
Tora
The numbers keeps falling down and down, just like Alice did into the rabbit hole.
Akula
Nationwide numbers will likely be under 2000 today, the lowest for a while. As noted, fewer tests are conducted on weekends - and that does contribute to the low number, but it is still the lowest seem for some time.
Fighto!
Yubaru -
Well stated. The people who keep parrotting that line are heartless, at best.
Pukey2
I don't know who manages to control information better, the CCP or LDP.
Rob
Let me guess, from around 260 tests? lel
Fighto!
Falseflagsteve -
Hang on, just weeks ago you were banging on about how the "measures" were completely unnecessary. Now they "have worked"? Huh?
Reckless
Maybe I don't even need the vaccine as cases are plummeting.
Sven Asai
That doesn’t mean so much. The always in exposure and partying people have already been infected and are out of counting for some weeks or months and the over 10,000 dead also won’t be infected or count again in nearer or farther future.
Zoroto
Yeah, I think you should leave it somebody who would like to get it and cannot afford (time or money-wise) to travel to get a vaccine.
HBJ
It's amazing how the numbers nationwide always seem to be in proportion to each other.
Rewind a few days and a number of prefectures were reporting cases in the hundreds. Now when Tokyo drops, they all drop too. It's amazing. Almost unbelievable.
falseflagsteve
Fighto
Correct, I dislike the SOE as it is inconvenient to my daily routine. But I can acknowledge it has had the desired effect. Tomorrow the department stores reopen, very nice.
Kanta
For some reason (the Olympics, wink-wink), daily testing seems to be falling off a cliff.
robert maes
1571 tests.
shameless manipulation and sacrifice of human life to look good and have the olympics
klausdorth
1.517 tests on Sunday - 260 new cases, that means almost 20%!
Don't let those numbers fool you or anyone else!
falseflagsteve
Can someone provide any evidence of manipulation of the numbers of cases please. Many people suggest this, however I am unable to find any source to these claims.
NipponGlory
Now, we can see the fruits of our big adherences to the government issued advice over the last few months. I stand to attention and salute those who are on the front lines battling this disgusting virus. only 260! very very low. and to the many who seeming to want more coronavirus in japan, i cast shame to you. very disappointing
Zoroto
Sure. This is a research done by an extremely reputable institution with no steak in reporting the truth:
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/covid-19-has-caused-69-million-deaths-globally-more-double-what-official-reports-show
klausdorth
Zoroto,
thank you very much for that link!
Looking at Japan .... Shocking!!
Even if it was just 50% of that count..... it shows that the count provided by the government (not only Japan, agreed) can't be trusted at all! Again, thanx!
falseflagsteve
Zoroto
i have discredited that before with evidence of amount of deaths in Japan in 2020. Also it fails to show any evidence of number manipulation by the Japanese government. That’s what evidence I am seeking.
Kanta
Let's presume for a moment that you are correct, and that the testing numbers aren't being manipulated. The positivity rate for 260 cases out of 1,571 tests is 17 percent. That is terrifying.
Yotomaya
I'm glad the virus takes time off over the weekend. It gives a reason for optimism.
HBJ
I can't provide any direct evidence, no.
Wasn't one of the SoE predicated on the 7 day average going over 500 cases?
I might be wrong, but I'm sure there was something special about the number 500 in Tokyo.
These sudden drops in testing volume - 1,571 today in Tokyo is pitiful - is sure helping to nudge that 7 day average closer to 500.
Zoroto
Sorry, you are in no position to discredit anything over a research paper.
Reckless
If I take my steak rare can I still get the jab?
Zoroto
Sure, not too worried about my spelling or grammar -- I am not writing a PhD dissertation.
Oxycodin
Don’t be fooled the numbers are only going to get better overtime for the Olympics...
daito_hak
Did you even read that? The methodology used in their estimations is really questionable, and I am being nice here. From their method to estimate the excess of mortality by fitting a spline into time form observations prior to 2020, to the use of Bayesian cascade model to estimate their ratio of excess mortality, there is just a lot of to say about their methodology. Is there any peer-review of this? If not, it has no value whatsoever given the bold claims it does.
Northernlife
This is a joke 1,571..no its disgusting that's what it is.
Northernlife
@NipponGlory your a joke too..