Tokyo reports 260 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,793

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 260 new coronavirus cases, down 188 from Sunday. It is the first time since April 5 that the figure has been below 300.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 547.1.

People in their 20s (72 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 31 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 75, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,349, up two from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 1,793. Hokkaido had the most cases with 279, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (145), Okinawa (142), Kanagawa 139, Osaka (98 -- its lowest figure since March 22), Chiba (89), Saitama (67), Fukuoka (66), Hiroshima (65) and Gifu (42).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 74.

