Tokyo reports 266 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 961

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 266 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Sunday.
The number (135 men and 131 women) is the result of 6,823 tests conducted on Feb 12.
The most number of cases were 51 people in their 20s, followed by 38 in their 40s, 37 in their 50s, 35 in their 30s, 21 in their 80s, 20 in their 60s and 15 in their 60s. Forty-two cases were aged 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 97, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 658.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 961. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (136), Saiatam (94), Kanagawa (71), Osaka (69), Fukuoka (46), Aichi (42), Hokkaido (41) and Hyogo (27).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 66.
AG
80% decrease in 4 weeks.
Lets call it a forced MIRACLE.
klausdorth
Well, if you wanna call roughly 7.000 tests enough, right!
I mean it's not like in other countries where they go by the tens-of-thousands.
Anyways, good to see the numbers going down .......
...... maybe the Tokyo Olympics will be a "GO" after all (although I got my doubts).
nakanoguy01
The only figures that need to be reported are hospitalization rates and deaths. The other figures are meaningless.
That being said, it's clear that there is a downward trend in all available data. So overall good news.
But cue the same naysayers in 3.2.1
Akula
These are weekend figures so lower, but it is good to see cases falling across the country. Active cases are now a third of what they were in Mid-January. Some prefectures are going days without new cases.
Do the hustle
Yes, but it’s not ‘available data’. It’s ‘released data’
Following this data every day it is always around 50% of new cases are people in their twenties. Are they tracing these infections? Are they coming from colleges/universities or coming from pubs/nightclubs or karaoke parlors? Japan will never beat this virus until they get serious about controlling the spread. The vaccine is not the silver bullet the J-gov is relying on so heavily.
Zoroto
When all data funnels through a single source that has every vested interest of making the data look good (e.g. Olympics, GoTo, elections coming up, etc.) it's not completely unreasonable to be doubtful of the data.
Especially when there is no known scientific reason for the virus to behave as it appears to in Japan. The most likely explanation is that the numbers are being manipulated, and not because some restaurants are urged to close a few hours early.
Matej
yes guys getting closer to...olympics...so gov need numbers to be fabricated so olympics idea will be "alive"...why i cant believe to this...?
SlumLord
I hate how these articles start off with a lot of unless numbers and statistics. Do we really need to know that today’s cases is 105 less than yesterday
vanityofvanities
Apparently, State of Emergency worked. Avoiding congregation, social distancing and wearing masks. I wish the vaccines will stop repetition of this abstinence.
SlumLord
I meant useless numbers and stats
Robert Cikki
A Miracle.
The curve of new coronavirus cases goes down each day, despite the curve of infected and hospitalised people getting up each day. I wonder how is that possible
Ricky Sanchez
Japan, we did it! The lockdown was effective! We did this together! Let's restart the Go To Eat, and Go To Travel! I need to be able to use them so I can redeem my Go To Grave Voucher!
daito_hak
Yeah yeah yeah, you were among the ones who were insisting that an apocalypse was coming to Japan if a strict lockdown was not implemented. Given that you were utterly flat wrong, why don't you begin to change your rhetoric a little? We generally all agree that Japan has under tested possibly to keep the total number of positives low. Everything else is pure BS. Period.
And if you really want to speak science, here is some readings for you:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.604339/full
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/371/6526/eabe2424
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.13484
kurisupisu
Finally, Japan is approaching herd immunity then...
Goodlucktoyou
Don’t trust statistics before the Olympics, but I only personally know 23 positive people here who have been infected in one year.( I am close to hospitals, so this is a high number.)
But other countries 28000 a day.
close the borders, stop foreign arrivals please.
shimon
It is simple. you say lie, or dont want to see the true.
a little bit more than a month ago more than 1000 people were hospitalised. Today 658.
Since this few days number of death decrease too.
If the lockdown was useless. we shouded to see a thousand death a day, and hospital so crowded that doctor need to work in parking.
More you wait to accept the true, more it gonne be difficult. coronavirus decrease every where around the world.
HimariYamada
No such thing. It is called good policy. Just accept the facts guys. Japan is beating Covid 19 and the Tokyo Olympics will be held.
Objective
@Shimon... you speak facts. Too many don't want to believe that the situation is not so bad in Japan.
HimariYamada
LOL, Japan is doing the following:
1) Wearing Masks
Still Confused About Masks? Here’s the Science Behind How Face Masks Prevent Coronavirus
https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/06/417906/still-confused-about-masks-heres-science-behind-how-face-masks-prevent
2) Social distance
Social Distancing FAQ: How It Helps Prevent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Steps We Can Take to Protect Ourselves
https://www.conehealth.com/services/primary-care/social-distancing-faq-how-it-helps-prevent-covid-19-coronavirus-/
As a result of doing the above the numbers are going down.
dan
JapanToday Doomsdayers get a grip !
SandyBeachHeaven
If there were tens of thousands of very sick people going to doctors, and doctors, not chat room people that make comments suggest they get a test, then I trust the professionals.
There are not tens of thousands of very sick people needing a more than likely waste of time test to see if they have Covid 19.
Most people have already had it. Ask VirusEx.
This country is doing great.
My arm still hurts.
i@n
Hahahahaha
Oxycodin
Keep the numbers low so we can host the olympics guys. Thats the goal here what ever it takes.