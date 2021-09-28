Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 267 coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 267 new coronavirus cases, up 19 from Tuesday and 270 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 107, down 10 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 998, down 64 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Wow! Perfect! Just confirmed another local trip because it is safe and cheap and going to travel here because overseas travel you need huge amounts of days stuck in lines and hotel rooms quarantined.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

I'm curious what will happen with the vaccinated once SOEs end. As mentioned yesterday, my prediction is people will see October 1st as "get out of jail" day and abandon all "pandemic behavior". If everyone goes back to normal and foot traffic is increased 1,000X, for example, it could likely trigger a 6th wave.

My hope is that come October 1st, people will continue to wear masks and socially distance and think responsibly, both for themselves (breakthrough cases), and for the unvaccinated (especially those still waiting for their appointments).

Japan is at risk of slipping into the same dangerous place America, Israel, and Singapore are in terms of people abandoning responsible behavior and seeing an unprecedented spike.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

So does it mean commuter trains will be allowed with 180% volume of passengers feather than 175%?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Does this not show that a more relaxed approach relying on people to take their own precautions can work? SOE vs total lockdown?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well, commuter trains at 190 is ok? Come one and all and respond!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

200% ok ? Sure seems like a lot of anti axels here.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Sure seems like a lot of anti axels here.

It’s probably more to do with you not being nearly as funny as you seem to think you are.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo