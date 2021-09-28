Tokyo reports 267 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 267 new coronavirus cases, up 19 from Tuesday and 270 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 107, down 10 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 998, down 64 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

