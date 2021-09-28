Tokyo reports 267 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 267 new coronavirus cases, up 19 from Tuesday and 270 down from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 107, down 10 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 998, down 64 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
Login to comment
ShinkansenCaboose
Wow! Perfect! Just confirmed another local trip because it is safe and cheap and going to travel here because overseas travel you need huge amounts of days stuck in lines and hotel rooms quarantined.
Foreigner In Tokyo
I'm curious what will happen with the vaccinated once SOEs end. As mentioned yesterday, my prediction is people will see October 1st as "get out of jail" day and abandon all "pandemic behavior". If everyone goes back to normal and foot traffic is increased 1,000X, for example, it could likely trigger a 6th wave.
My hope is that come October 1st, people will continue to wear masks and socially distance and think responsibly, both for themselves (breakthrough cases), and for the unvaccinated (especially those still waiting for their appointments).
Japan is at risk of slipping into the same dangerous place America, Israel, and Singapore are in terms of people abandoning responsible behavior and seeing an unprecedented spike.
ShinkansenCaboose
So does it mean commuter trains will be allowed with 180% volume of passengers feather than 175%?
Kaerimashita
Does this not show that a more relaxed approach relying on people to take their own precautions can work? SOE vs total lockdown?
ShinkansenCaboose
Well, commuter trains at 190 is ok? Come one and all and respond!
ShinkansenCaboose
200% ok ? Sure seems like a lot of anti axels here.
ClippetyClop
It’s probably more to do with you not being nearly as funny as you seem to think you are.