Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 27,453 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 27,453, new coronavirus cases, down 1,963 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 610, down 17 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (12,268), Kagoshima (4,948), Mie (4,642), Okinawa (4,511), Gifu (4,490), Okayama (4,284), Niigata (3,727), Nagano (3,599), Ehime (3,516), Yamaguchi (3,494), Fukushima (3,297), Oita (2,995), Gunma (2,819), Toyama (2,508), Kagawa (2,477), Ishikawa (2,343), Nara (2,251) and Tokushima (2,213).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Tokyo seems to be trying desperately to lower the number of tests. Hyogo has the second highest number of corona cases ever. Hmm . . .

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

And how exactly are they doing that?

You can get a test everywhere.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo