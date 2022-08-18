Tokyo reports 27,453 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 27,453, new coronavirus cases, down 1,963 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 610, down 17 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (12,268), Kagoshima (4,948), Mie (4,642), Okinawa (4,511), Gifu (4,490), Okayama (4,284), Niigata (3,727), Nagano (3,599), Ehime (3,516), Yamaguchi (3,494), Fukushima (3,297), Oita (2,995), Gunma (2,819), Toyama (2,508), Kagawa (2,477), Ishikawa (2,343), Nara (2,251) and Tokushima (2,213).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

