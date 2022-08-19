Tokyo reports 27,676 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 27,676 new coronavirus cases, up 223 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 627, up 17 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (8,632), Okayama (4,225), Gifu (4,155), Fukushima (3,585), Ehime (3,249), Ishikawa (2,885), Kagawa (2,766) and Gunma (2,672).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

