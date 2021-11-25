Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 27 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, up 22 from Wednesday and up seven from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 58, unchanged from Wednesday.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Cases going up. LOCK IT DOWN!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The beginning of the next wave. Stay home.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hope it lasts!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog