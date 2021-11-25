Tokyo reports 27 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, up 22 from Wednesday and up seven from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 58, unchanged from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
ClippetyClop
Cases going up. LOCK IT DOWN!!!
Good
The beginning of the next wave. Stay home.
Reckless
Hope it lasts!