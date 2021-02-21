Tokyo reports 272 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,032

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 272 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Saturday.

The number (142 women and 130 men) is the result of 7,232 tests conducted on Feb 18.

The most number of cases were 54 people in their 30s, followed by 53 in their 20s, 47 in their 40s, 37 in their 50s, 21 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s and 15 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,032. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (163), Kanagawa (100), Saitama (84), Hokkaido (63), Osaka (60), Ibaraki (46), Aichi (33), Fukuoka (32) and Hyogo (27).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.

