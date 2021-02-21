Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 272 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,032

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 272 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Saturday.

The number (142 women and 130 men) is the result of 7,232 tests conducted on Feb 18.

The most number of cases were 54 people in their 30s, followed by 53 in their 20s, 47 in their 40s, 37 in their 50s, 21 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s and 15 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,032. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (163), Kanagawa (100), Saitama (84), Hokkaido (63), Osaka (60), Ibaraki (46), Aichi (33), Fukuoka (32) and Hyogo (27).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 50.

It seems that all the Doom sayers are losing more and more ground day by day.

Daily numbers are a real spark plug to the emotions but the bottom line is Spring will be good and Summer will be better , eventually we will get over this daily figures drama

The HERD is here folks. No need for the vaccine unless you are obese.

The numbers continue to drop. My prediction is this week we will have some prefectures that are completely COVID free.

Well we all know by now these numbers cannot be real.

200 cases/day in a metropolitan area of 39 million, without measures and everything and everywhere packed?

Maybe a higher % of assymptomatic vs other countries might be a possibility, however believing the number of cases in Tokyo going from 2000’s to 200 in one month for no reason sounds unlikely. And considering the political situation, Olympics etc it sounds very handy that numbers go down suddenly.

I personally don’t believe things like this happen without a reason/measure. Maybe thats just me being too realistic.

Great news! 272 out of 23,000,000 people. Let’s go back to normal, with caution!

If they aren't real then where is your proof that they aren't? Oh wait, it's just another "hunch" from the conspiracy group.

Let’s wait and see what happens in the next couple months. I predict a new wave is certainty as the variants gain hold including the new Japanese variant, but don’t call it that as that would spell doom for the Olympics, when Japan is on countries red lists because of its fast spreading, vaccine resistant variant. Time will tell.

Meanwhile when is the Go To Travel campaign resuming?

