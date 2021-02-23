Tokyo reports 275 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,083

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 275 new cases of the coronavirus, up 97 from Monday.
The number (141 women and 134 men) is the result of 4,154 tests conducted on Feb 20.
The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 79
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 491.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,083. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (105), Osaka (100), Kanagawa (97), Chiba (90), Hokkaido (66), Aichi (51), Fukuoka (45) and Shizuoka (31).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 54.
Akula
The low numbers are staying. A good sign, just wish Japan was a bit quicker in getting vaccines rolled out.
James
hmm reported numbers are down yet pneumonia numbers remain high...
Do the hustle
Low numbers are less than ten new cases not 275 new cases.
Monty
@do the hustle
Low numbers are less than ten new cases
Not in a city with a population of 14.000.000
Zoroto
Australia's population is 25 million and even 1 case is considered too high. So yes, hundreds of cases per day with 4000 tests per day is very high.
Northernlife
Yeah right I really believe the numbers they are pumping out..
Zoroto
You are absolutely right, Monty. Let me repeat it: Hundreds of cases per day with 4000 tests per day is very high.
therougou
You can repeat it all you want, but you are still wrong.
marcelito
You can repeat it all you want, but you are still wrong."
How exactly is he wrong?
therougou
Considering only those with symptoms are getting tested, a few hundred out of a few thousand tests is not very high.