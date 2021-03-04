Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 279 coronavirus cases nationwide tally 1,168

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus, down 37 from Wednesday.

The number (143 men and 136 women) is the result of 9,751 tests conducted on March 1. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 70.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 398.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,168. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (138), Saitama (123), Chiba (107), Osaka (81), Aichi (68), Hokkaido (66), Ibaraki (37), Fukuoka (37) and Fukushima (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.

Riiigghht. Why even report the numbers if they are not "true" numbers. 37% of the Japanese population don't believe the numbers.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

So, is this number going to factor in to Suga’s decision about the SOE tomorrow?

I’m sure the restaurant won’t kick them out early as they mull this over.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

@Jimi: If they don't ask patrons to leave at 8 and applied for the subsidies it will be considered fraud.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

