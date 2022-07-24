Tokyo reports 28,112 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 28,112 new coronavirus cases, down 4,586 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 30 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (11,514), Hyogo (9,340), Kyoto (4,687), Okinawa (4,625), Hokkaido (4,072), Hiroshima (2,205), Niigata (1,965), Gunma (1,847), Gifu (1,739), Nara (1,535), Oita (1,617), Ishikawa (1,316), Fukushima (1,070), Kagawa (1,070) and Ehime (1,058).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

