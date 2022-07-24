Tokyo reports 28,112 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 28,112 new coronavirus cases, down 4,586 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 30 from Saturday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (11,514), Hyogo (9,340), Kyoto (4,687), Okinawa (4,625), Hokkaido (4,072), Hiroshima (2,205), Niigata (1,965), Gunma (1,847), Gifu (1,739), Nara (1,535), Oita (1,617), Ishikawa (1,316), Fukushima (1,070), Kagawa (1,070) and Ehime (1,058).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
Login to comment
ok1517
Of course down from Saturday. This is Saturday's count with not too many hospitals open.
When will "they" finally stop making this comparison?
Those hospitalized increase more than 10%, despite the Saturday.
I expect those "numbers" (actually humans) to increase even much more in the weeks to come.
Yubaru
Hospitalization rate down here is now close to 80% and no end in sight. The number of positive tests is one thing, but the stress on the hospitals has gotten to a critical level!
Zoroto
Yes, it's a meaningless comparison.
Compared to last Sunday, it's up 1.58x, according to NHK news.
Zoroto
How come your governor (and others) are not calling for a SOE? Previously, they were very quick to call for it, but not this time? Are they told by the central government they are not allowed to call for one?