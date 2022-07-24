Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 28,112 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 28,112 new coronavirus cases, down 4,586 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 233, up 30 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (11,514), Hyogo (9,340), Kyoto (4,687), Okinawa (4,625), Hokkaido (4,072), Hiroshima (2,205), Niigata (1,965), Gunma (1,847), Gifu (1,739), Nara (1,535), Oita (1,617), Ishikawa (1,316), Fukushima (1,070), Kagawa (1,070) and Ehime (1,058).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Of course down from Saturday. This is Saturday's count with not too many hospitals open.

When will "they" finally stop making this comparison?

Those hospitalized increase more than 10%, despite the Saturday.

I expect those "numbers" (actually humans) to increase even much more in the weeks to come.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Hospitalization rate down here is now close to 80% and no end in sight. The number of positive tests is one thing, but the stress on the hospitals has gotten to a critical level!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

When will "they" finally stop making this comparison?

Yes, it's a meaningless comparison.

Compared to last Sunday, it's up 1.58x, according to NHK news.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hospitalization rate down here is now close to 80% and no end in sight

How come your governor (and others) are not calling for a SOE? Previously, they were very quick to call for it, but not this time? Are they told by the central government they are not allowed to call for one?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog