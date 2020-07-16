Tokyo reports 286 coronavirus cases on Thursday

There were 286 new coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, in what marks a record daily high for the Japanese capital.
Koike told reporters that the metropolis had conducted more than 4,000 tests on Thursday.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Editor: Story will be updated later.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
67 Comments
Login to comment
ClippetyClop
Blimey, that ain't good. I've seen a lot of Tokyo cars here in town this last few weekends, and when this rainy season ends even more are gonna be flooding the surrounding kens with their potential virus.
The govt has some big decisions to make, and soon.
Objective
Why not just report the numbers of those who are seriously ill or dead?
Everyone on here seems to agree that the positive test numbers are not accurate so they shouldn't report them.
But I guess that wouldn't lead to clicks, would it?
Name28
The more they test, the more cases will be found. Anyway, I think during State of Emergency real cases were more, just tests were less.
So wearing masks and washing hands will be always helpful anyway.
CS
They are gradually easing us into it. I n a week it will be at 500
ohara
If theyre admitting to 280 the real number is stupendous.
JPGB
The numbers are already way beyond that. As others have been repeating over and over, this number is meaningless if we don't know how many tests were conducted on that day.
sir_bentley28
If you read through it, it sounds like possibilities to me. Nothing more.
Think for yourself, don't be sheep!
Christopher Glen
Most of these cases are among nightlife workers.
They won’t test Shinjuku office workers because they will find cases of asymptomatic people and they will be forced to shut down.
Nightlife workers are a convenient scape goat. They can be blacklisted without damaging Japan inc too much.
At this point, I’m not taking Koike that seriously.
Just the other day she said she still wants the Olympics
kwatt
Why noon time? Time for announcing number of day's infection is different everyday. Announcement time should be 18:00 pm everyday. Noon time is too early to announce it. It may be more than 300 by evening today. Why not fix the time of announcement?
Vinke
@Objective
Because also asymptomatic people and people with "mild" symptoms spread it forward.
They are far more dangerous for others, than the seriously ill or dead.
Christopher Glen
I’m taking Koike as seriously as the boy who cried wolf
ClippetyClop
To be fair to him, he eventually did run into a wolf though.
rainyday
So maybe we can expect the government to continue to do nothing, only with a greater sense of urgency then?
Kitchener Leslie
That’s what happens when you have a pathetic state of emergency.
Half measures for two months was completely useless.
Zeram1
Have no fears according to the Finance Minister Taro Aso, for Japanese are superior with higher “cultural standards” which even make them basically less prone to covid. Always trust this government.
Reckless
Increase testing, increase numbers.
Frank
This is wrong on so many levels. That Socceroo has clear disregard for crossing etiquette.
Cricky
As a well educated slightly intelligent person I can tell you, this virus is well out of control. The none testing the absence of any autopsies is just stupidly it's like putting a pilot in a plane with not enough fuel to get home. When will these idiots get a grip and actually do their job? Stupidly really should not be repeated but here we are.
moreske
I think that the number of infections has always been high. They had no interest to publish the real numbers before the decision about the Olympics. Later Koike had no interest to communicate the real numbers before her re-election. But now they have to admit step by step the truth. Why should the situation in Tokyo be different than in the other big cities in the world?
Ascissor
That's a relief then. Nightlife workers are never in close contact with anyone else /s
blahblah222
The numbers and testing are strictly controlled at the moment.
The government is trying to lay all blame on night workers, so night workers are all being tested, so that they can report a greater % of people as night workers, but other people still have an extremely difficult time to obtain testing. Despite night work never going above 30-50% of infected, the government still insists that there are NO covid spread outside of these establishments. I bet that night workers actually do NOT have a higher infected rate than other professions, it is just the distorted selection bias via testing that more night workers being reported as positive.
The government wants to get everything back to pre-covid as soon as possible, e.g. ending all work from home, etc.; therefore, they needed to convince the population that office work, meetings, seminars, nomikais etc. are completely risk free. Of course, the go to campaign must also move ahead on schedule, so there's also the task of convincing the majority of Japan to travel all at once in obon again.
As far as the national government is concerned, covid spread simply doesn't exist in Japan.
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20200715/k00/00m/010/137000c
HAMBURGER
Lockdown for 6 weeks starting right now!
Chabbawanga
Anyone got a link to a reliable source regarding postmortem testing for covid?
oIdman_13
Clearly this is all the fault of nightlight workers and young people, right?
Tokyoite
PGBToday 12:28 pm JST
The numbers are already way beyond that. As others have been repeating over and over, this number is meaningless if we don't know how many tests were conducted on that day.
People keep stating this, yet there is a website that lists daily the number of tests. Am I the only one with Google?
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
Michael Machida
How many Tokyo-ites actually know anyone who has COVID-19?
Aly Rustom
absolutely
SoylentGreen
sir_bentley28Today 12:37 pm JST
Think for yourself?!! With what information? Shall I estimate that there were just 123 cases today then? Does the information sound like baseless possibilities to you?
Let's all just think for ourselves and make up our own facts! Don't be sheep; be even stupider than that!
>
SoylentGreen
They don't do it.
Okibum
4,000 tests! WOW...... slowclap
Aly Rustom
I agree. Or we could be in for a nightmare come autumn or winter.
carpslidy
The s.o.e or stay home according to the diet and panel of experts as stated today 評価がなかった=Was unnecessary
At least listen to the experts before calling for a lockdown.
kurisupisu
So, the infection is looking to be around 7% in the Tokyo area....
Wobot
I want to know what the long-term strategy is...
This isn't going away, but we have to get over that somehow
theResident
@HAMBURGER: Oh! There you are again, with your hysterical call for lockdown.
memoryfix
Hundreds testing positive. Over weeks. AND resulting in almost no deaths! There’s been enough time. Could it be, as one brave scientist here has suggested, - This disease is weakening as it goes through populations. Meaning WE are killing IT in the battle. Can it be so, and if so, will the powers that be let this be known publicly?
Tokyoite
moreskeToday 01:23 pm JST
I think that the number of infections has always been high. They had no interest to publish the real numbers before the decision about the Olympics. Later Koike had no interest to communicate the real numbers before her re-election. But now they have to admit step by step the truth. Why should the situation in Tokyo be different than in the other big cities in the world?
If this is true, can you explain the incredibly low death rate?
2020/07/09 = 0
2020/07/10 = 0
2020/07/11 - 1
2020/07/12 = 0
2020/07/13 = 1
2020/07/14 = 0
2020/07/15 = 1
2020/07/16 = 1
Tokyoite
SoylentGreenToday 02:04 pm JST
They don't do it.
Any proof?
Orac
280 cases in Tokyo.
4,244 in LA County, USA
2,514 In Miami, USA
530 in London.
Wow give the west an hand.
TigersTokyoDome
memoryfix, so you trust the death statistics provided by the government who fixed the numbers? (no testing)
I hear that they don't post-mortem test for Covid.
CS
When you wear a costume Koike, you cannot be trusted.
WilliB
In order to keep the panic up? If they were reporting death rates, there would be no panic and hysteria.
Barto
"The virus strongly urges people to quickly consider their immune system or the contrary, or whatever that means."
JP is in dire need of a direct responsible adult communication on that matter or people won't respect the next lockdown again ...
As for first time we know how many tests have been performed, the infection rate is on par with the rest of the world 5-7% (slightly higher here) demonstrating that Tokyo is also a comfy perti dish for the virus ...
Beware all, stay safe, as some posted earlier this is just the beginning of revelations of the true numbers.
WilliB
Tigerstokyodom:
If they need a post-mortem to test for Covid, obviously the cause of death was NOT Covid. They might have died with it, but not from it. Think.
TigersTokyoDome
Orac, incorrect. London recorded 326 new cases in a week. Tokyo is almost matching that per day. Between 3rd - 9th July London had 326 new cases. The week before that was 288.
masterblaster
i wonder if this virus can be passed around by mosquito.
Mocheake
The numbers keep going up while the testing stays low but let's focus more on how we can stage those Olympics next year. Who knows - maybe the coronavirus will suddenly decide to leave and we can have the Games this year. A win-win for everyone. Yippee.
zichi
masterblaster
No!
ulysses
If it is not ,will you apologize?
Unnecessary fear mongering by those who have no more knowledge than the rest of us.
The virus doesn't follow mathematical models , it can be more or less , depends on what measures you have in place.
Haaa Nemui
Errrr... it doesn’t actually mean that at all. It could be a fact but it’s by no means a guarantee.
blahblah222
Japan will have no further measures. If there's any measures, it will not be for controlling the spread, it would be to get more people to gather and attend events in enclosed spaces, eat-in, and travel.
There's absolutely no reason why the virus numbers should go down, as even the 5000 person limit on events and all other rules in place is planned to be completely removed by August, and there will not be even "urging" to reduce full packed events.
Reported numbers are useless, since the number of reported depends on the number of tests the Japanese government will allow. But the positivity rate (now at ~6%) should continue to climb, at the current trend, will likely be 6.5%-7% by next week.
Pukey2
We'll cross that bridge when we get there.
CS
Yes, and when Tokyo becomes more transparent ( which they are not) The number will shoot up to the levels of the west.
TigersTokyoDome
WilliB, glad someone trusts this government. How many deaths from pneumonia, lung disease, and respiratory failure have been 'officially' recorded since March. As you say yourself, someone could be dying with Covid, but the government choose to select the other illness as cause of death. As Covid usually produces another illness which is the cause of death (pneumonia, respiratory failure) so gives this government a reason not to record death by Covid.
daito_hak
Nope.
HAMBURGER
@ Those who don't want to lockdown- at what point do you change your mind? 2500 cases per day? Never?
Are you perhaps rooting for Japan to suffer?
marcelito
Most of these cases are among nightlife workers.
Not correct anymore...yesterday the nightlife workers accounted for about 28% of total cases vs about 36% couple of days prior...so its spread way beyond the nightlife districts ( as has always been the case , but Kabukicho etc make convenient scapegoats ) Anyone with a brain knows if they tested at same levels as overseas they would have similar results........then again Japanese have a different and superior "mindo " as Aso proclaimed not long ago so so maybe thats it.
marcelito
280 cases in Tokyo.
4,244 in LA County, USA
2,514 In Miami, USA
530 in London.
Wow give the west an hand.
Easy to achieve those low numbers if you only test at 10% of what other countries do. Not rocket science.
China tested 20 million in a couple of weeks....Japan?...586 thousand in 6 months....Wow, give Japan a hand.
thelessdeceived
Furious urging on the horizon
ulysses
No they are not!! Testing is done based on contact tracing and there may be some variance from the actual numbers, I am yet to see a large one.
Can you let everyone know how you arrived at that conclusion?
yakyak
They should seriously just lock everything down for 2 weeks. In that time frame they can come up with a plan and implement their strategy. Otherwise it will be too little too late as the entire city will become infected. 2 weeks or 2 years, take your pick.
Strangerland
Are you trolling us, or do you truly believe your conclusion can logically be made from your premise? You say 'think', but I am unclear on whether you thought, seeing as your conclusion cannot logically be made from your premise.
TigersTokyoDome
Remember, Koike lifted up a signboard that said emergency yesterday. So we'll all be fine....
blahblah222
Japan will never have a lockdown no matter what the cases are.The government have essentially backed itself into a corner and can no longer take any actions to even attempt to slow down spread. I can bet even if there are 100x the cases, there will not be any lockdown outside of shutting down night work businesses, which is their scapegoat.
The "go to campaign" have already been given a go ahead for the 22nd, enacting any restrictions will contradict the campaign. That means at the earliest, the government cannot take any action until the "go to campaign" finishes.
With the Olympic decision slated for March of next year, I simply see no time window for the government to enact any covid control. Enacting any restrictions after December of this year will likely jeopardize Olympics from going forward, which the Japanese government already said will go ahead no matter what.
zichi
We all need to be aware of fake Covid-19 info.
Orac
Wow, give Japan a hand.
Yes please do.
Japan Covid 19 deaths 984
USA 130,000 deaths
Germany 10,000 deaths
UK 45,000 deaths
France 30,000 deaths
How is west doing when it comes down to the only number that really counts? The number of deaths!
It is not rocket science, but in the case of the west its Mortality Analyses. The west is dying by thousands.
SoylentGreen
TokyoiteToday 02:45 pm JST
SoylentGreenToday 02:04 pm JST
Thomas Goodtime
'Mindo' isn't working then. Love it!
TigersTokyoDome
As Strangers says, do we trust the death stats from a government that has cheated on testing.
Patrick
I am addicted to reading comments on any COVID related article here; the back and forth and entrenched characters are fascinating.
Strangerland
I don't believe I said that.
Orac
How many deaths from pneumonia, lung disease, and respiratory failure have been 'officially' recorded since March. As you say yourself, someone could be dying with Covid, but the government choose to select the other illness as cause of death.
Nice try to bad the number don't back up your theory.
The capital saw 33,106 deaths in the three months through March, 0.4 percent fewer than the average of the previous four years for the same period,
Please explain
Orac
Mindo' isn't working then. Love it!
It is working
Just look at the numbers:
Japan Covid 19 deaths 984
USA 130,000 deaths
Germany 10,000 deaths
UK 45,000 deaths
France 30,000 deaths
Love it or in your case bury it as in bury the thousands of dead in the west.
Jimizo
3 areas show how ‘the west’ is dealing with Covid?
This is not speaking wisdom.
gakinotsukai
I don't trust Japan about death count (even i think it is low) because i saw kodokushi 孤独死 cases in country side.
Japan hasn't been able to count accurately "natural" deaths for decades.
Why would it be now with covid ?