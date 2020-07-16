Tokyo reports 286 coronavirus cases on Thursday

A man past a sign reminding the public of social distancing in Tokyo on Thursday.

There were 286 new coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, in what marks a record daily high for the Japanese capital.

Koike told reporters that the metropolis had conducted more than 4,000 tests on Thursday.

