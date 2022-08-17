Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 29,416 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 29,416 new coronavirus cases, up 5,905 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 627, up 13 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (10,005), Hokkaido (6,880), Okinawa (4,837), Kyoto (4,736), Kagoshima (4,624), Gifu (4,357), Hiroshima (4,255), Mie (3,704), Okayama (3,605), Nagasaki (3,342), Ehime (3,316), Oita (3,027), Niigata (2,795,), Kagawa (2,482), Gunma (2,417) and Nagano (2,271).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

14% decrease from the corresponding day last week, the future is looking brighter, nearly there.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

