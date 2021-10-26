Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and seven down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 17, down three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 197, five down from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


Damn,muchhighwer than yesterday

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

With small numbers relatively large variances day to day are expected. The more relevant figure to look at is the 7-day average, which smooths out such things.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nearly 10% up on yesterday!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Time to get rid of the quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

