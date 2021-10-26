Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and seven down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 17, down three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 197, five down from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





