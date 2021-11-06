Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, up four from Friday and six more than last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, down three from Friday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
1 Comment
Login to comment
ShinkansenCaboose
Still super low. Bring back GTT! Let’s support the mom and pop establishments.