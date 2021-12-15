Tokyo reports 29 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, up five from Tuesday and eight more than last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 7, unchanged from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
Login to comment
Paul
I do not think anyone truly knows how many cases there are of Omicron variant as vaccinated do not have any symptoms.
Reckless
That's a 40% rise! Very troubling. If Omicron is here it increases exponentially.
Rob Nads
Here's hoping. With one death so far, it's safe to say that Omicron is not a major threat to society. The sooner it spreads throughout the population and pointless measures such as border closures are eliminated, the better.
falseflagsteve
Reckless
Yes incredibly worrying, perhaps field hospital should be set up in all majo city parks just in case. Omicron is nit causing serious problems in South Africa with low vaccination rates and a large amount of HIV prople in population, many unmedicated.
Raw Beer
So? The symptoms, if any, are very mild; not worse than the vaccine side effects....
Peter Neil
Are there any credible sources validating this statement?
Rob
I concur.
Also, with another recent article stating how Japanese have evolved to have a superior tolerance to coronaviruses. Why are they worried at all about opening their borders to the world?