Tokyo reports 290 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,128

People wait at an intersection in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 290 new cases of the coronavirus, up 174 from Monday.

The number (160 men and 130 women) is the result of 4,083 tests conducted on March 6. Ninety cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 381.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,128. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (106), Osaka (103), Kanagawa (100), Chiba (82), Hokkaido (63), Hyogo (41), Aichi (39), Miyagi (35), Fukuoka (34), Ibaraki (26) and Okinawa (23).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 58.

