Tokyo reports 290 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,128

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 290 new cases of the coronavirus, up 174 from Monday.
The number (160 men and 130 women) is the result of 4,083 tests conducted on March 6. Ninety cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 381.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,128. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (106), Osaka (103), Kanagawa (100), Chiba (82), Hokkaido (63), Hyogo (41), Aichi (39), Miyagi (35), Fukuoka (34), Ibaraki (26) and Okinawa (23).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 58.
Aly Rustom
4,083 tests..... Ok.
klausdorth
..... not bad for a weekend (those 4.083 tests).
But the numbers are increasing again, despite what people might say.
Gooch
Boing. Seems we're getting a minor pogo stick effect at the moment, but nothing that's particularly concerning. Numbers are continuing to trend down or flatline around the country, aside from a small uptick in Hokkaido.
robert maes
Vaccinating is now a much higher priority than testing, however i don’t think i have to expect vaccination this year.
here is my worry. As most other countries will vAccinate their people they will be able to return to normal life and business earlier and us, japanese businesses and people will be severely handicapped in our competitive position as we won’t be able to meet in person as fast as nearly all other countries. That might deal us a much more heavy blow than the current situation where all countries have the same business hurdles.
stickman1760
Agree with above comment
and travel will be a huge problem if Japan doesn’t get its vaccine act together
I heard a US citizen arrived at Narita and was told even though he was vaccinated he still had to observe the two-week quarantine. It’s not good enough and already Japan is falling behind other G7 not to mention Third World countries
Do the hustle
Vaccinations are not the silver bullet Japan is praying it will be.
Kaerimashita
Still a very small number. Also, what's with the accompanying picture?
AdamP75
most important number here is the severely hospitalized @ 39, that's pretty good considering it was over 95+ about a month ago. Just let us get back into the bars and start drinking again!
Zoroto
They likely just died (Tokyo has many deaths each day) and they are not admitting new patients or classify them as "not severe." Easy-paesy to make the numbers look good.
Thunderbird2
Why IS Japan so slow at rolling out the vaccines? Unless they pull their fingers out the Olympics will be a pointless exercise.... Tourism and business travellers will be hit badly, hotels will find it hard to cope... or do they want Japan to be isolated again?
Goodlucktoyou
39 serious out of 128,000,000 people. The end is near.
shogun36
"Don mai-N!" Don Mai-N!" "Ganbare Japan!" I can't wait for the Tokyo Olympics......................
noriahojanen
I agree. Tokyo's number (out of near 10 million residents) is already exremely small and continuing to go down.
But as far as I know other countries have imposed the same measures to any visitors. We have yet to reach common agreement on a global vax passport. In US, those jabbed are now allowed to take off masks.
Fuzzy
I take it you've never lived or worked in Japan.
HimariYamada
Why IS Japan so slow at rolling out the vaccines?
Because the EU placed export restrictions on the vaccines.
Chabbawanga
@HimariYamada
Why IS Japan so slow at rolling out the vaccines?
Because Japan doesnt have the talent, or a culture that allows for the kind of rapid innovation necessary to develop a vaccine.
gakinotsukai
Yeah right, it's only EU's fault while there are vaccines produced in Russia, China, USA as well ...
Once again : japanese food diet bring less comorbidities factors than western food hence a lower death rate.
Japanese govt strategy has nothing to do with it.