national

Tokyo reports 290 new cases of coronavirus

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday confirmed 290 new cases of the novel coronavirus, an official said, amid persistent concerns about a second wave of infections.

It is the third straight day for the capital to see its daily new cases top 200. The capital reported a single-day record of 293 cases on Friday.

Still the first wave, also New York City should be a model of exactly what is happening in Tokyo now. Politicians in complete denial of the situation until it gets so bad that they are forced to come up with a solid plan. Here we go.

