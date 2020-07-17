Tokyo reports 290 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday confirmed 290 new cases of the novel coronavirus, an official said, amid persistent concerns about a second wave of infections.
It is the third straight day for the capital to see its daily new cases top 200. The capital reported a single-day record of 293 cases on Friday.© KYODO
