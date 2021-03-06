Tokyo reports 293 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,054

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 293 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Friday.

The number (147 men and 146 women) is the result of 7,101 tests conducted on March 3. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 87.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 375.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,054. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (114), Kanagawa (113), Chiba (109), Osaka (82), Hokkaido (47), Aichi (35), Miyagi (34), Fukuoka (29) and Okinawa (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 40.

