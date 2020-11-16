Tokyo reports 298 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,686

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 298 new cases of the coronavirus, up 118 from Monday. The number is the result of 3,647 tests conducted on Nov 14.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 35,229.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (81), followed by 50 each in their 30s and 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 42, up two from Monday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 1,686. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (269), Hokkaido (197), Aichi (138), Kanagawa (133), Hyogo (107), Chiba (79), Ibaraki (55), Kyoto (49) and Okinawa (24).
Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported,
NipponGlory
Japan is doing great to beat this insidious virus. so few cases is very positive news.
daito_hak
The fewer cases are due to the extreme low testing in Japan so any comparison to countries that test way more is pointless.
Zoroto
The testing is just going down, as opposed to ramping up, as promised by Nishimura. Do these geriatric men even remember what they said 4 days prior?
Yubaru
Isnt the answer obvious? And FYI they aint all geriatric either! They just have collective amnesia and the press here never calls them out on it, leastwise not publicly, as the press people have to eat too!
i@n
The number of deaths in Japan is extremely low compared to many countries that test way more.
Please excuse the pointless comparison.
Zoroto
Actually, Japan's death rate (even with no postmortems) is the 3rd worst in East Asia, after such banana-republics as Indonesia and The Phillipines. So nothing to be proud of.
gakinotsukai
Yes because, without testing, you can easily assign the reason of death to something else, like pneumonia.
taj
Are we seeing excess deaths this year, overall? I'll see if I can find some figures.
gakinotsukai
Real figures from japanese officials ? :) never
Like, the radiation levels on the olympic parkings in Fukushima, there's a huge gap between official numbers and greenpeace ones.
Simian Lane
These numbers seem so directionless.
Zoroto
Thanks for your daily thoughtful insights.
John Beara
Is that a good or bad number?
Slickdrifter
Oblivious. Getting comical everyday honto.
Japanese men have no time to be tested. Job first. Testing later (maybe) should "kimochi warui" occur .
I imagine not too long now the vaccine will be out and the Rona will be no more.