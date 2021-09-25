Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 299 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 299 new coronavirus cases, down 83 from Saturday and 266 down from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 129, down 14 from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,133, down 52 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

WOW! 11 days in a row with numbers under 1,000. My records now show this month Tokyo's numbers are at 30,957, compared to last month's 109,893 cases, a great drop indeed, but now they're talking about a 6th wave?

I am also wondering why the numbers for the under 20s or in the 30s age groups are being written here any more. Any ideas out there?

In the meantime, let's keep safe, don't be complacent and let's keep those numbers down.

Oops! Are not being written any more

Good for Japan! No Olympic explosion of cases, as predicted. Massive vaccinations over the past 3 months which is protecting the elderly and most at risk. Everyone is wearing masks inside. Most people are cautious in crowds. No strict lockdowns. Freedom for domestic travel. October 1st will bring even more normalcy back. Japan feels like the most comfortable place to be during this pandemic.

When new Entry borders can open? Any suggestions?

Vaccination rates starting to get up there, but some worrying numbers in some prefectures today, even if most are very low.

So we can safely say this fifth wave is nearing an end.

A sixth wave is probably some way down the road as vaccine protections wane for vulnerable populations but for right now let's be happy at the progress we've made with our understanding of the virus and the remarkable protective measures we have developed.

We can soon embrace a certain level of pre-2020 normality.

