Tokyo reports 299 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 299 new coronavirus cases, down 83 from Saturday and 266 down from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 129, down 14 from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,133, down 52 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

