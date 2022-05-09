Tokyo reports 3,011 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,011 new coronavirus cases, down 1,700 from Sunday and up 608 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 163, up four from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,071), Hyogo (742), Okayama (526), Ishikawa (521), Fukushima (452), Gifu (410), Mie (371), Nagasaki (333), Fukui (296), Miyazaki (285), Kagawa (272), Oita (257), Nagano (246), Miyagi (240), Gunma (236), Iwate (232), Yamaguchi (173) and Ehime (160).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

