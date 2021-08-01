Tokyo reports 3,058 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,177

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,058 new coronavirus cases, down 1,000 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3105.0.
People in their 20s (1,146 cases), their 30s (634) and their 40s (433) accounted for the highest numbers, while 375 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 101, up six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 691 up 24 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 10,177. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,258), Saitama (899), Osaka (890), Chiba (767), Fukuoka (434), Okinawa (367), Hyogo (317), Hokkaido (267), Aichi (231), Ibaraki (202), Kyoto (166), Gunma (104), Shizuoka (95), Okayama (94), Ishikawa (81), Nara (77), Fukushima (77), Tochigi (63), Hiroshima 57) and Kumamoto (51).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was five.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Burning Bush
What difference would it make if it were 30,000 or 300 positives if 99.999% of people are absolutely fine.
StillMove
Unfortunately that is in reference to the olympics and not the general population
Jim
Today number at 3058 - this number is 1295 more than last week (last week number was 1763)
This is highest number for a Sunday by far…
Larr Flint
Numbers are decreasing. For Nay Sayers I would advice to find some hobby instead of criticising the government all the time.
Reckless
What to make of this sudden drop from Saturday? I guess next week may be some spikes.
Kumagaijin
Thats good news. It means 3000 people will now have natural immunity.
blahblah222
This is up 1295 cases from last Sunday.
Could this article be more misleading? what is the point of this type of propaganda? It is not like the cases will drop next week on the weekdays that typically reports higher.
Pukey2
It also mean 3000 people had the chance to infect at least one other person each. Is that good news too? Well, I suppose it is if you want to whole country to be infected. Slight caveat: some deaths and long-covid sufferers, but who cares, right?
gogogo
If they can report 30,000 tests for the Olympics 2hy can't they report for their own people?
Bob Fosse
I’m not sure if that was a question. You forgot a question mark.
Well. Ponder this if you will.
0.001% of 30,000 is a bigger number than 0.001% of 300.
But your number of 99.999% is wrong anyway, so double fail.
Akula
These numbers are far from ideal - let's be honest about that.
But some good news.
50 million people in Japan have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Over 36 million have had 2.
86.2% of over 65s have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
75.4% of over 65s are fully vaccinated.
This will be the last wave of any substance I would say, as Japan continues with its vaccine rollout.
Antiquesaving
Down how many tests from the day before?
Again the number of tests for today's drop in cases is mysteriously missing from the linked PDF.
Strange how that happens, each time the cases have a large sudden drop Tokyo "forgets" to put the number of tests for that day on the official pdf release.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Down by exactly a thousand.
OK, even I have to applaud that level of manipulative excellence.
dagon
In Suga,the LDP and Bach we trust! They have quickly clamped down and are extinguishing the virus. It was inevitable with Japanese leadership, powerful spirit, and slim Japanese figures, not like the metabolic syndrome lazy Western societies!
This is the reality of the situation, and all foreigners living in Japan should experience such enlightenment (like me).
Tim
So I guess that means around 15million may be protected. That is probably wishful thinking.
klausdorth
It's more than the same time last week, so numbers aren't decreasing! To make it easier - if the numbers were less than a week ago it wouldn't be an increase. That easy!
Jimizo
Be careful with predictions based on narratives rather than facts. This is a real problem on this issue.
I’ve heard a few mad predictions from both sides on this from bodies on the streets of Tokyo to this virus burned itself out last year.
I tend to go with vaccination being the way out of this, but there are serious medical experts warning of a possibility of a vaccine -busting mutation which could kill one in three like MERS, or on the other hand a mutation which could make it more like the common cold. Let’s hope it’s the latter.
Based on what we know and where we are now, best get vaccinated.
Oh, and test more. Let’s try to get a better picture of what we are dealing with and catch any new strains as early as possible.
I think Osaka tested more than Tokyo the other day. Bizarre.
Jimizo
Oh, another one. We are building up quite a collection but not much variation.
Anybody new want to talk about traveling around Japan?
divinda
Hey Tokyo, what gives?
The link on this article which refers to testing data, shows the same testing data results as yesterday.
Specifically, the positive tests results are different and based on yesterday/today, but the testing data for the "past 3 days" is the same for both days. I mean, on today's results they omit July 31, and just repeat the 3 days of 28, 29 30, just like yesterday.
Are they hiding something about July 31?
See for yourself..
yesterday's data sheet:
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2302.files/2302.pdf
today's data sheet:
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2304.files/2304.pdf
ArtistAtLarge
Michigan reported no such thing. 75% of the infections were in UN-vaccinated people. The same as everywhere eles in the world.
Antiquesaving
Not think fact.
Osaka increased testing from Monday while both Tokyo and Kanagawa decreased testing everyday.
On Monday Osaka tested 8,900 on Friday 16,000
Tokyo on Monday tested 18,000 on Friday 9,000
Kanagawa on Monday tested over 7,000 by Friday barely over 5,000
Reminder
Osaka population 8.8 million
Kanagawa 9 million
Tokyo 14 million
On Friday Osaka tested more than Tokyo and Kanagawa combined.
as_the_crow_flies
Well you would, wouldn't you?
We are lucky to have a few crystal ball gazers who compare two days' numbers (specially Saturday to Sunday), and then bring us these magical pronouncements about the future. Do tell, how do you manage it?
Space Cochonne
this is good news but the reality is that it is still hard to get a vaccination slot if you are below 40 and sometimes over 40 depending where you live.
When you look at delta variant data, situation in UK / US and Israel and take into account japan will never force its population to be vaccinated and will probably reach the 30% marks of people unwilling to be vaccinated…we are in for a long fight and we are still in a very bad spot for at least 2 months.
Monty
The trillion $ question is, how many of those infected have been fully vaccinated?
I took thevvaccine that I will not get serious sick from Covid.
Me by myself think about the Covid Vaccine in the same way like the Influenza vaccine, which I take every year.
Even after vaccination:
Can I get infected? Yes.
Can I spread the Virus? Yes.
Can I be serious sick? No.
I got my second shot of Moderna last friday.
Friday was Ok, but Saturday I woke up with a high fever and a horrible headache. My arm was also crazy pain. Much stronger than the first shot.
I didnt took any pain killers, because I heard that if you take pain killers after the vaccination, it can have bad influence and makes the imunization lower. ( I am not sure if it it is true).
So I carried the pain the whole day yesterday, and finally today I am back to normal and OK.
In 2 weeks I will have full protection from the vaccine, but I will continue wearing mask, social distance...until at least 80% in Japan are full vaccinated.
I am feeling much more safer now, but to give credit to the Anti Vaxer, my 2nd shot was really tough with side effects.
But probably it is related to my age.
The increasing numbers, you can see that these days all over the world.
My home country has a full vaccinated population from 51%. But cases increases like crazy.
Look at Florida...another article here on JT.
And so on...
Antiquesaving
This will not be the last wave, this will not be the last variant.
There is no such thing a permanent immunity not natural or with a vaccine.
All this has been said long ago.
From the start the real experts (not the orange guy or his chiropractor) have made it clear immunity will waine and boosters will be needed including boosters adjust for new variants in the same way each year one needs a flu shot.
The effectiveness or Time one retains protection depends far more on your own immune system than the vaccine.
Older people or those with poor health will more likely require a booster sooner than younger and very healthy.
This is nothing new it has all been said a long time ago.
Jimizo
Where is that?
Antiquesaving
@Tim
Please if you want Sputnik V then contact your Russia embassy and ask it to get the Russian government to apply for approval in Japan.
If Russia doesn't apply there is no way any country is just going to buy it and use it.
So please stop with that.
It is not Japan's job to go ask for the vaccine it is the vaccine maker to ask for approval which Russia hasn't done.
serendipitous1
Tim
Your Michigan fairy tale about 75% of new cases there being vaccinated is total BS. Care to share your source? It is people like you who make some hesitant to get vaccinated and could actually end up killing people.
Happy Day
A lot of cases but few fatalities. Getting the vulnerable vaccinated was key.
Others can learn from Japan. Businesses survived and kids thrived. Olympics has been a success under the circumstances.
ClippetyClop
You are in line for a shiny gold medal in misinformation for your ROC team at this pace.
What a shambles these recent discussions have become. Has JT been deliberately targeted by the misinformation groups?
Commodore Perry
Japan is having these high numbers because of the young people who are not staying home. They are takin trains daily, going out eating and drinking, and working in offices in close proximity with other. Violation of the 3 Cs all day long.
Japan should have vaccinated that age group first.
Reckless
Oh crap. I am up for my second jab tomorrow. I will be on the lookout for similar symptoms.
theResident
Looks like Gplus Media are very happy to carry Propaganda. Shame.
snowymountainhell
Here you go @Jimizo 5:47pm;
Add this one to your list from 4/1:
Oxycodin
Good job let’s keep it up with reducing
Rob
There are more questions than answers regarding the effectiveness of these lockdowns and especially these unapproved gene therapy's, a.k.a. "vaccines". There is mounting evidence that they are not as effective as advertised and more importantly, unable to prevent the delta variant from spreading. This has caused the CDC to do a 180 and now promote wearing mask indoors even for the vaccinated! If that isn't a red flag, I don't know what is.
Japan has done an excellent job in this pandemic. Less than 1% fatality rate and even less for those under the age of 65.
Bravo Japan, keep up the great work.
Numan
So, they are lowering the testing to lower the number of infections.
Japan likes playing with those numbers!
1glenn
Tokyo, population 14 million, 3,100 new Covid cases per day, for an average of 221 per million.
Florida, population 21.5 million, 21,000 new Covid cases per day, for an average of 976 per million.
Just saying, Japan is doing way better than many states in the USA.
N.M.
@1glenn not really because Japan is also testing much less. You can't find all cases if you don't test enough.
Antiquesaving
Florida population 21.5 million testing 7 day average 55,000 people a day. Yesterday over 75,000
Tokyo population 14 million testing 7 day average 10,000 a day yesterday 9,000.
Japan 126 million people 7 day testing average 65,000
Seems Florida is doing far better than Japan or tokyo in testing or infection rate as based on test Tokyo had 44% positivity rate yesterday
Florida had a 20% positivity rate
ian
Lagging indicator, but still amazing. Really great number of deaths not keeping in step with number of cases. Actually seems to be still so slightly going down looking at the toyokeizai graph
Anybody want to forward a theory as to why despite covid cases rocketing up the number of deaths are very low?
Antiquesaving
@Tim
How is it so hard for you to understand a simple fact regarding vaccine approval process in developed countries.
Russia could offer 2 billion doses free, it wouldn't make a difference if Russia hasn't applied for approval submitted the needed data and like Pfizer, Moderna, AZ gone though the local trials.
So stop your going on about it.
Antiquesaving
From facts and the government!
Did Russia apply for Sputnik approval Yes or no?
If yes when and at what stage are the local Japanese trials.
All 3 approved vaccines in Japan very publicly made their applications and the trial information was very well reported.
Ball is in your court.
Antiquesaving
Unlike Tokyo and Kanagawa.
Osaka published their testing numbers.
13,000 test 3,000 less than the previous day still 3,000 more than Tokyo on Friday 8,000 more than Kanagawa on Friday.
Why have both Tokyo band Kanagawa suddenly not posted today''s testing numbers?
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The Sputnik vaccine has the science behind it.
But so do the other vaccines.
Hakman
Exactly. Well said, and chock-full of logic. But this comment got far more down-votes than up-votes, which is further evidence that we live in an Age of Emotional Incontinence and Media-Whipped Gullibility.
A grand total of five people in Japan died with the COVID. (Not from the COVID or of the COVID, in all likelihood, but with the COVID along with other co-morbidities.)
That is the most important figure -- far more important than the Cases, Cases, Cases numbers that we're bombarded with every day.
That five people died should be the headline, but oh no, that doesn't meet the "if it bleeds, it leads" requirement.