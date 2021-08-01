Tokyo reports 3,058 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,177

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,058 new coronavirus cases, down 1,000 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 3105.0.

People in their 20s (1,146 cases), their 30s (634) and their 40s (433) accounted for the highest numbers, while 375 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 101, up six from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 691 up 24 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 10,177. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (1,258), Saitama (899), Osaka (890), Chiba (767), Fukuoka (434), Okinawa (367), Hyogo (317), Hokkaido (267), Aichi (231), Ibaraki (202), Kyoto (166), Gunma (104), Shizuoka (95), Okayama (94), Ishikawa (81), Nara (77), Fukushima (77), Tochigi (63), Hiroshima 57) and Kumamoto (51).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was five.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

