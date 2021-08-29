Tokyo reports 3,081 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,081 new coronavirus cases, down 500 from Saturday and 1,311 down from last Sunday. It is the seventh straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (817 cases), their 30s (595) and their 40s (531) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 296, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,070, up 10 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today