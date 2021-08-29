Tokyo reports 3,081 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,081 new coronavirus cases, down 500 from Saturday and 1,311 down from last Sunday. It is the seventh straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (817 cases), their 30s (595) and their 40s (531) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 296, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,070, up 10 from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Leighton Rutt
The numbers may be down as mentioned, however people under 30 account for 47.08% of today's cases. Tokyo now has had, just for this month, 120,782 cases, which represents 35.65% of Tokyo's 338,750 cases since it started. And they had 2,226 people line up today for vaccinations, and only 354 people were lucky enough to win the lottery. Why couldn't this have been done online, and then be given the address of where it was to be? A HUGE possible super Sunday spreader in my eyes.
Who organizes these things? I have my ideas.
Rant over
Antagonistic Undecagonstring
This the Final Chapter in the Triumph of the Japanese Mindo over the coronavirus pandemic. All without any lockdowns or the misery of Gaikoku! And while holding two international sporting events! This feat will be studied for centuries to find the secret of Japanese success.
