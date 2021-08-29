Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 3,081 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 3,081 new coronavirus cases, down 500 from Saturday and 1,311 down from last Sunday. It is the seventh straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (817 cases), their 30s (595) and their 40s (531) accounted for the highest numbers, while 634 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 296, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,070, up 10 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

The numbers may be down as mentioned, however people under 30 account for 47.08% of today's cases. Tokyo now has had, just for this month, 120,782 cases, which represents 35.65% of Tokyo's 338,750 cases since it started. And they had 2,226 people line up today for vaccinations, and only 354 people were lucky enough to win the lottery. Why couldn't this have been done online, and then be given the address of where it was to be? A HUGE possible super Sunday spreader in my eyes.

Who organizes these things? I have my ideas.

Rant over

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This the Final Chapter in the Triumph of the Japanese Mindo over the coronavirus pandemic. All without any lockdowns or the misery of Gaikoku! And while holding two international sporting events! This feat will be studied for centuries to find the secret of Japanese success.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Cue the fear mongers...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog