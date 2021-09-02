Tokyo reports 3,099 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,099 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Wednesday and 1,605 down from last Thursday. It is the 11th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (790 cases), their 30s (629) and their 40s (488) accounted for the highest numbers, while 589 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 291, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,158, up 66 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

