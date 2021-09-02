Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 3,099 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 3,099 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Wednesday and 1,605 down from last Thursday. It is the 11th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (790 cases), their 30s (629) and their 40s (488) accounted for the highest numbers, while 589 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 291, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,158, up 66 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Late today? Anyway, I'm more interested in number of fatalities, hopefully it starts to fall soon

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Within two weeks we will be at under 500 and all will be well.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

So numbers are dropping are they? Well, not according to my records. Tokyo area is already 1,016 more at this time compared to the first 2 days of August. The under 30's are representing 44.45% of the 3,099 cases.

What more can I say, but be careful, and not too complacent people.

Rant over.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I hope the numbers fall and the borders are flung wide open! I can't wait to take a trip abroad.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@Reckless: Me three. Want to stay with family in Hawaii and catch some sunshine instead of this rain in Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Until they include all the private PCR sites numbers I’ll take stock in these numbers. The rest of Japan is going up, ICU numbers are up in Tokyo and Osaka is erecting a COVID ICU tent.

Careful everyone, is all I can say.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good job! Good to see the numbers headed in the right direction. Good job j gov

0 ( +0 / -0 )

