Tokyo reports 3,141 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 3,141 new coronavirus cases, down 1,795 from Sunday and down 338 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up two from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (706), Okinawa (489), Gifu (377), Okayama (336), Fukushima (304), Mie (299), Iwate (251), Gunma (247) and Oita (215).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

